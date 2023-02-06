lunes, 06 febrero 2023
Conozca en qué barrios de Bucaramanga habrá corte de energía este viernes

Cerca de 20 barrios del norte de Bucaramanga se verán afectados por los cortes de luz que se realizarán el viernes.
Con el propósito de realizar trabajos de remodelación y modernización de la infraestructura eléctrica, se programaron actividades para el próximo viernes 10 de febrero, donde se contempla la instalación de cable ecológico y el cambio de algunos activos y postes antiguos en el Norte de Bucaramanga.

Por tal motivo, se suspenderá el servicio de energía eléctrica entre las 8:00 de la mañana y las 5:30 de la tarde en los barrios Divino Niño y Colorados en kilómetro 6 vía al mar, así como en la vereda Angelinos y Zona Escarpa.

Mientras se realizan traslados de carga para establecer suplencias y reducir el impacto de los trabajos, se efectuarán dos breves interrupciones del servicio de energía eléctrica, primero entre las 8:00 y las 8:30 de la mañana y el segundo entre las 5:00 y las 5:30 de la tarde, en los barrios Villa Rosa, San Cristóbal, Villa María, Esperanza III, El Plan, José María Córdoba, La Juventud, Esperanza II, Transición, Mirador Norte, La Independencia, Comuneros, Lizcano II, Regadero Norte, Esperanza I, Villa Helena, Los Ángeles y la vereda Pedregal.

Se invita a las comunidades de los sectores mencionados para que adopten las medidas necesarias que les permitan proteger sus equipos y demás elementos que funcionan a base de energía eléctrica.

