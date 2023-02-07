martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

¿Por qué a taxistas no les gustó el regreso del Pico y Placa en Bucaramanga?

Tras la decisión de las autoridades viales de la ciudad para que los transportadores del ‘gremio amarillo’ vuelvan a tener restricción de movilidad en Bucaramanga, representantes del gremio aseguran que la medida los tomó por sorpresa.
  • Archivo / VANGUARDIA
    Archivo / VANGUARDIA
  • Suministrada / VANGUARDIA
    Suministrada / VANGUARDIA

A través de la resolución 041, emitida ayer por la Dirección de Tránsito de Bucaramanga, se ordenó la reactivación del Pico y Placa para los taxistas en el perímetro de la ciudad. Desde el pasado 16 de noviembre la medida no operaba.

De acuerdo con el documento oficial, la restricción aplicará de lunes a viernes, entre las 7:00 a.m. y las 9:00 p.m. y se regirá de acuerdo con el último dígito de las placas del vehículo.

La restricción comenzará a regir a partir de hoy martes, 7 de febrero, pero la Dirección de Tránsito aclaró que habrá una semana pedagógica para que los transportadores se enteren de los cambios. Este periodo de gracia irá hasta el próximo 15 de febrero.

Pasada esta fecha se aplicarán multas por cerca de 15 salarios mínimos diarios a quienes infrinjan la medida, es decir cerca de $580.000, además de la inmovilización del vehículo.

Este tipo de inmuebles se convirtió en refugio y escondite para habitantes de calle y consumidores de alucinógenos. (Fotos: Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA)
Este tipo de inmuebles se convirtió en refugio y escondite para habitantes de calle y consumidores de alucinógenos. (Fotos: Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA)
Estas son las calles por donde evitan transitar los peatones de Cabecera, en Bucaramanga

Lea también: Pierde fuerza la idea del pico y placa unificado en el área metropolitana de Bucaramanga

Durante la primera semana se hará efectiva la medida de la siguiente manera: Este martes no pueden circular los vehículos cuyas placas terminen en 1 y 2, el miércoles las placas terminadas en 3 y 4, el jueves en 5 y 6, y el próximo viernes no podrán salir a las calles los taxis cuyas placas finalicen en 7 y 8.

La próxima semana rotarán los dígitos y arrancará la restricción el lunes con las placas terminadas en 1 y 2.

En su momento, la Alcaldía de Bucaramanga levantó la medida con el argumento de mejorar la oferta y la calidad del servicio del transporte público.

No hubo socialización

Carmelo Guerrero, representante de la Asociación de Taxis del Área Metropolitana de Bucaramanga, Asotamb, aseguró a Vanguardia que “el nuevo Director de Tránsito las embarró. No concertó la medida con el gremio, con las empresas, con los propietarios, con los mismos líderes...”.

Guerrero agregó que “estamos buscando un Pico y Placa metropolitano para particulares, y ahora nos vienen con la restricción para nosotros. Si a un taxista que trabaja en un municipio diferente a Bucaramanga le salga un servicio para la ciudad, tendrá que rechazarlo para no exponerse a una multa”.

Por su parte, Carlos Rangel, vocero de Asopoder Amarillo indicó que “bienvenido sea el acto administrativo, pero socializado con todos los que lo conformamos. Queremos que la restricción sea metropolitana para estar en igualdad de condiciones”.

Rangel afirmó que el compromiso es que esta semana se logren acuerdos para la implementación.

Restricción metropolitana no prosperó
Durante el primer semestre de 2022 se planteó una idea que buscaba, en el papel, sacar de las calles de Bucaramanga y el área a cerca de 160.000 carros y motocicletas cada día.
Aunque la idea del AMB, era buscar un consenso entre los alcaldes para que desde el 1 de diciembre de 2022 entrara en vigencia la restricción del pico y placa en los cuatro municipios, esta perdió fuerza con el pasar de los días.
Floridablanca manifestó que la mayoría de los conductores que salen de Floridablanca “van hacia Bucaramanga a laborar y allá ya hay restricción. Así implementemos la medida en la Autopista y el Anillo Vial no va aumentar el número de vehículos fuera de las calles”.
Por su parte, el alcalde de Girón, Javier Acevedo, detalló que “así quisiéramos poner pico y placa no contamos con la capacidad operativa para hacer los controles”.
En Piedecuesta se dijo que “el pico y placa debe darse sólo en ‘horas pico’ y sectorizado.
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Image
Milton Velosa

Comunicador social - periodista egresado de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga. Llega a Vanguardia en el 2012 al equipo web, trabajando en temas de movilidad e infraestructura. Ganador del premio departamental de periodismo Luis Enrique Figueroa en la categoría mejor trabajo audiovisual para internet, en los años 2016 y 2021 y del Premio Silvia Galvis 2021.

@milvelosa

mvelosa@vanguardia.com

Lea también