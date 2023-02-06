martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:48 PM

Regresa el Pico y Placa para taxis: Así funcionará en Bucaramanga

Conozca cómo quedó la restricción de Pico y Placa en Bucaramanga. La decisión opera desde este martes 7 de febrero. Se diseñó un periodo corte de pedagogía, pero luego regresarán las multas de tránsito para los infractores del Pico y Placa.
  • Regresa el Pico y Placa para taxis: Así funcionará en Bucaramanga

A través de la Resolución 041, la Dirección de Tránsito de Bucaramanga volvió a restringir el tránsito automotor de vehículos de servicio público de transporte público individual de pasajeros, taxis, en el perímetro urbano de Bucaramanga.

La medida de restricción empezará a regir a partir del 7 de febrero de 2023, pero se realizará un periodo de pedagogía hasta el 15 de febrero. Desde el 16 su incumplimiento será sancionado con una multa equivalente a 15 salarios mínimos diarios legales vigentes. Además, el vehículo será inmovilizado.

Los taxis estarán autorizados para transitar sin pasajeros el día de la medida de pico y placa, única y exclusivamente para realizar actividades de reparación y/o mantenimiento del vehículo, dentro de una hora comprendida entre las 3:00 p.m. y 4:00 p.m. Deberán instalar en el vidrio panorámico un aviso con letra y tamaño visible que contenga la frase

El pico y placa para taxis se aplicará teniendo en cuenta el último dígito de la placa de la siguiente manera:

$!Regresa el Pico y Placa para taxis: Así funcionará en Bucaramanga
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también