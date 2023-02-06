lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Tras denuncias de lectores en Vanguardia, repararon ‘alcantarillas sin tapa’

Las denuncias que hacen los ciudadanos, a través de Vanguardia, tienen el eco que ellas se merecen. En esta ocasión, el Municipio atendió el llamado de la comunidad tras los robos de las tapas de las alcantarillas.
  • Tras denuncias de lectores en Vanguardia, repararon ‘alcantarillas sin tapa’
  • Aquí vemos el ‘antes’ y el ‘después’ de este sector de la Prolongación de la Calle 45. Tras la denuncia del robo de las tapas del alcantarillado, el Municipio hizo las reparaciones del caso. (Marco Valencia / VANGUARDIA)
    Aquí vemos el ‘antes’ y el ‘después’ de este sector de la Prolongación de la Calle 45. Tras la denuncia del robo de las tapas del alcantarillado, el Municipio hizo las reparaciones del caso. (Marco Valencia / VANGUARDIA)
  • Tras denuncias de lectores en Vanguardia, repararon ‘alcantarillas sin tapa’
  • Tras denuncias de lectores en Vanguardia, repararon ‘alcantarillas sin tapa’
  • En la edición del sábado pasado, presentamos un completo informe sobre los robos de las tapas de las redes de servicios públicos. /Archivo / VANGUARDIA)
    En la edición del sábado pasado, presentamos un completo informe sobre los robos de las tapas de las redes de servicios públicos. /Archivo / VANGUARDIA)

Tras la denuncia ciudadana que instauraron a través de Vanguardia algunos de nuestros lectores, la Secretaría de Infraestructura Municipal procedió con la debida restauración de las alcantarillas sin tapa que se detectaron en la denominada Prolongación de la Calle 45, sobre la vía a Chimitá.

Como se recordará, amantes del ciclismo denunciaron el peligro que representaba para los corredores de las competencias de ruta, que terminaron ayer, este tipo de baches que se encontraban justo sobre uno de los trayectos por donde se dirigían los pedalistas.

En la edición del pasado sábado, Vanguardia presentó un completo informe del peligro que representaba esta situación, no solo para los ciclistas, sino también para conductores y peatones.

También se confirmó que, gracias a la información de la red de apoyo ciudadano, se obtuvo información del lugar exacto en el que se encontraban las tapas, las cuales fueron hurtadas por bandas especializadas en este tipo de ilícitos, que las utilizan para comercializar tales artefactos en chatarrerías.

Centenares de vías y pasos peatonales están sin el debido alumbrado público. (Fotos: Diego Calderón)
Centenares de vías y pasos peatonales están sin el debido alumbrado público. (Fotos: Diego Calderón)
Video: ¿Por qué no hay solución a los problemas del alumbrado público en Bucaramanga?
Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA
Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA
Bucaramanga sigue con alta tasa de lesiones personales

Habla la Empas

De acuerdo con la Empresa de Alcantarillado, Empas, durante la vigencia 2022, se recibieron 175 reportes de elementos de hierro fundidos, pertenecientes a la infraestructura de alcantarillado, los cuales fueron hurtados en los municipios de Bucaramanga, Floridablanca y Girón.

Entre los hurtos se evidenciaron tapas núcleo de pozo de inspección, rejillas de sumideros tipo liviano y pesado, y tapas de inspección de sumideros.

Entre los sectores más afectados con este flagelo se encuentran, además de la Prolongación de la Calle 45, el Norte de Bucaramanga, la Avenida Quebrada seca, Ciudad Bolívar, La Inmaculada, Lagos II y Lagos III.

“La empresa ha identificado una similar situación en los corredores viales tales como la Transversal del Bosque, el Mesón de los Búcaros, la Vía a Malpaso, la Autopista Floridablanca, el sector de Palenque-Café Madrid, que no se encuentran bajo la jurisdicción de la Empas, por ser controles pluviales bajo la administración de los respectivos operadores viales. Igualmente estos baches fueron reportados a las entidades competentes, pues generan riesgos para conductores y peatones”, aclaró la entidad.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Image
Euclides Kilô Ardila

Periodista de Vanguardia desde 1989. Egresado de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga y especialista en Gerencia de La Comunicación Organizacional de la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. Miembro del equipo de Área Metropolitana y encargado de la página Espiritualidad. Ganador del Premio Nacional de Periodismo Simón Bolívar.

@kiloardila

eardila@vanguardia.com

Lea también
Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH( YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
Las devastadoras imágenes de los terremotos que enlutan a Turquía
Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Terremoto en Turquía, el peor registrado en el país en lo que va de siglo