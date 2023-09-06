Alerta: Sismo superficial esta madrugada en Colombia

Un movimiento de magnitud 2.6 asustó a los llaneros la madrugada de este miércoles.
Según el reporte entregado por el Servicio Geológico Colombiano, SGC, el epicentro fue el municipio de Uribe - Meta a las 2:03 de la madrugada, con un profundidad superficial menor a 30 km.
#SismosColombiaSGC Evento Sísmico - Boletín Actualizado 1, 2023-09-06, 02:03 hora local Magnitud 2.6, Profundidad Superficial (Menor a 30 km), Uribe - Meta, Colombia ¿Sintió este sismo? repórtelo https://t.co/pgC7OC2O7j https://t.co/63pt8nVsSe #NoticiaEnDesarrollo pic.twitter.com/HQvgGn4yYb— Servicio Geológico Colombiano (@sgcol)
September 6, 2023
