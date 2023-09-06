miércoles, 06 septiembre 2023
Alerta: Sismo superficial esta madrugada en Colombia

La madrugada de este miércoles el Servicio Geológico Colombiano, reportó un sismo que alcanzó una magnitud de 2.6 y una profundidad superficial menor a 30 km.
  • Tomado de Twitter | VANGUARDIA
Un movimiento de magnitud 2.6 asustó a los llaneros la madrugada de este miércoles.

Según el reporte entregado por el Servicio Geológico Colombiano, SGC, el epicentro fue el municipio de Uribe - Meta a las 2:03 de la madrugada, con un profundidad superficial menor a 30 km.

