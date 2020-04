New York (Usa), 29/03/2020.- The international Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse is setting up and Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park across Fifth Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, New York, USA, 29 March 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Bryan R. Smith ( )