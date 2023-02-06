lunes, 06 febrero 2023
Bañista golpeado por jet ski en Bocagrande perdió un ojo: sigue en coma

Así va el proceso judicial contra el turista bogotano que arrolló con una moto acuática a tres amigos, entre ellos a Daniel Herrera Echavarría.
El joven sigue estable, pero con graves lesiones en la cabeza que lo tienen en coma inducido en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos de la Clínica Medihelp, en Bocagrande.

A Daniel lo golpeó fuertemente una moto acuática cuando se bañaba con sus compañeros de trabajo frente al hotel donde se alojaban, en el Dorado Plaza, en Bocagrande.

El abogado Carlos Buitrago, uno de los compañeros de Daniel que hizo parte de la excursión que vino a esta ciudad procedente de Yarumal (Antioquia), dice que ante las fuertes lesiones que sufrió en la cabeza el joven perdió el ojo derecho.

“Sigue estable, pero tiene lesiones graves en el cráneo que le comprometieron parte del cerebro. Tuvieron que operarlo de inmediato para salvarle la vida y ahora están esperando que desinflame el cerebro para ver cómo evoluciona”, manifiesta Buitrago.

Herrera Echavarría tiene 23 años, es de profesión tecnólogo en mecánica automotriz y reside con sus padres y dos hermanos en Yarumal. Él es el mayor.

Édgar Herrera, padre de Daniel, lo acompaña desde la tarde del domingo en la Clínica Medihelp. “Sigue en Cuidados Intensivos porque está muy inflamado, el golpe lo recibió todo en la cabeza”, le contó a El Universal el papá de la víctima.

El padre del joven precisó que su hijo ya había disfrutado del mar una vez, cuando pasó unas vacaciones en Tolú, Sucre, pero a Cartagena es la primera vez que viene.

Daniel Herrera y otros 16 compañeros de trabajo de una empresa de lubricantes en Yarumal llegaron el jueves 2 de febrero a Cartagena para disfrutar de sus vacaciones.

Ayer domingo todos los compañeros de Daniel regresaron a Yarumal para continuar con sus labores, incluido los dos jóvenes que también resultaron heridos al ser arrollados por el jet ski.

A eso de las 11:30 a. m. del sábado, cuenta Carlos Buitrago, Daniel se bañaba con dos compañeros, Richard Velásquez y Diego Echavarría, cuando los tres fueron golpeados por una moto acuática que era conducida por un turista bogotano.

Richard y Diego sufrieron lesiones leves en brazos y piernas, y al poco tiempo de ser atendidos en la Clínica Medihelp les dieron de alta.

Está libre

Buitrago le confirmó a El Universal que en las audiencias preliminares, un juez con funciones de Control de Garantías resolvió dejar en libertad al turista bogotano que conducía la moto acuática.

El abogado aseguró que pese a esa decisión, el turista sigue vinculado a un proceso de lesiones personales agravada por huir del sitio. Buitrago precisó que están buscando vincular también a ese proceso al dueño de la moto.

“Nosotros ya debimos regresarnos, pero seguimos pendiente a ver cómo evoluciona el estado de salud de Daniel. También estamos analizando cómo vincular a este proceso al Distrito de Cartagena, porque como autoridad tienen la responsabilidad de regular esta clase de actividades en las playas”, precisó Buitrago.

