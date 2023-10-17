Colombia condena el ataque a un hospital en Gaza que ha dejado más de 500 muertos

Khan Yunis (-), 17/10/2023.- A paramedic holds a wounded child at a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023. According to Palestinian officials hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 others injured since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ( )