Colombia le paga a Israel 131,2 millones de dólares por la compra de un poderoso escudo aéreo

Llega en 2026 y dispara a 150 kilómetros de distancia. El Gobierno de Petro también desembolsará $USD 5,8 millones para reparar los Kfir.
Colombia está a punto de tener un potente sistema de defensa aérea capaz de derribar aeronaves y misiles que sean disparados para atacar su soberanía, o incluso los que sean utilizados por alguno de los grupos ilegales que hacen presencia en el territorio nacional y que se nutren de las más de 1.000 toneladas anuales de cocaína que se producen en el país.

Su origen es israelí y está bautizado como Barak MX, el cual –según documentos oficiales en poder de EL COLOMBIANO– le significa al Gobierno de Gustavo Petro un desembolso de 131,2 millones de dólares.

Lo que dice el proceso rotulado “No. 23-2022 MDN-FAC”, firmado el 30 de diciembre pasado, es que el plazo de ejecución de este contrato expira el 30 de septiembre de 2026, fecha en la que el país ya debería tener el escudo aéreo funcionando. Además, se especifica que en pesos colombianos la inversión es de poco más de $682.780 millones.

El proyecto está en cabeza del Ministerio de Defensa de Iván Velásquez y recae sobre la Fuerza Aérea. Y, de acuerdo con la ficha del mismo, su objetivo es el “fortalecimiento de las capacidades de fuegos aéreos para la seguridad y defensa a nivel nacional”.

Pero no es un paso aislado. Colombia viene analizando ejecutar este proceso desde hace 5 años a través de su Sistema Integral de Defensa Nacional (Siden) y se terminó de cerrar el penúltimo día del 2022 con la firma Israel Aerospace Industries, asociada al sector público de defensa del Estado judío.

De hecho, de acuerdo con información de la misma empresa, la capacidad de estos misiles (cada uno de 275 kilos de peso y 4,5 metros de largo) va de 35 hasta 150 kilómetros de distancia y tienen la potencia necesaria, incluso, para derribar aviones que se cataloguen como enemigos para el país. En total, según fuentes conocedoras del proceso, Colombia usará esos 131,2 millones de dólares para obtener 2 de estos Barak.

Pese a que medios como Infodefensa y RCN habían adelantado datos sobre esta compra, aún no se conocían los detalles del proceso ni las especificaciones técnicas del escudo aéreo que solo sería comparable con los que poseen Venezuela y Brasil. La razón es que los Barak tiene un lanzador de 8 celdas, puede ser transportado en un camión militar convencional y está conectado a un sistema de radares. Incluso, puede ser usado en operativos navales.

Su adquisición estuvo mediada por delegados del Ministerio de Defensa colombiano, de la Embajada de Israel en Bogotá y de la firma israelí, así como del mismo gobierno judío, por lo que EL COLOMBIANO buscó a sus voceros. Desde la cartera que dirige Velázquez dijeron que el plan de adquisiciones es mucho más robusto y que se extiende hasta 2032; además, que –en el caso puntual de los Barak– se busca “reemplazar el obsoleto sistema de defensa antiaérea con el que contaba el país”, aunque advirtieron que todo está bajo reserva.

Y aunque desde la empresa israelí y de la embajada judía en Bogotá no hubo comentarios, un vocero del Ministerio de Defensa de Israel, cuya base central está en Tel Aviv, se limitó a responder que “como política general, (esta entidad) no proporciona información sobre políticas de exportación de defensa para sistemas específicos o países específicos”.

Ahora bien, la adquisición de este tipo de sistemas es clave para garantizar la defensa e integridad del territorio y por asuntos de seguridad nacional puede que todo el trasfondo no se le dé a conocer a la opinión, pero sí quedan algunas preguntas. Por ejemplo, como le dijo a EL COLOMBIANO un militar israelí, se debe saber qué tipo de enemigo se busca disuadir y si su asentamiento es interno o está en el extranjero.

Y ahí entra el juego de la geopolítica. Si bien el proceso firmado es claro en advertir que se trata de un “acuerdo con persona extranjera de derecho público” para la “adquisición de sistemas”, todo con el fin de salvaguardar la “seguridad y defensa a nivel nacional”, en ningún momento se habla públicamente de objetivos. Hasta antes de la llegada de Petro al poder, se consideró que la carrera armamentística de la Venezuela de Nicolás Maduro –aliado con regímenes cuestionados como los de Irán y Rusia– era una amenaza para Colombia.

Además, previo al proceso de paz de La Habana (2016), se advirtió por fuentes de inteligencia que las extintas Farc tenían capacidad bélica de índole aéreo. Pero, al menos en la teoría, ambos francos ya están controlados; el uno por la diplomacia de la izquierda y el otro por el desarme de la exguerrilla. ¿Se consideran algunas de las disidencias o de los carteles que hacen presencia en el país, ahora en la fase previa de la llamada paz total, una amenaza que sobrepasa la lucha contra el narcotráfico?

La inversión en los Kfir

Entre tanto, de acuerdo con más documentación en poder de este diario, Colombia también firmó con Israel un contrato de 5,8 millones de dólares (cerca de 30 mil millones de pesos) para realizar mantenimiento a los Kfir que tiene la Fuerza Aérea.

Este proceso se rubricó el 27 de diciembre pasado y tiene vigencia hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2024. En su firma se calculó cada dólar a $5.200 (vigencia 2023) y su objetivo, según indicaron desde el Ministerio de Defensa, es “garantizar el alistamiento operacional de la flota, como activo estratégico para la defensa y la soberanía de la nación”.

Estas aeronaves comienzan su proceso de obsolescencia este año, por lo que es clave garantizar su mantenimiento mientras el Ejecutivo de Petro define si finalmente va a cambiar o no la flota con la que cuenta Colombia, un espinoso tema para el autodenominado “gobierno del cambio” por las millonarias inversiones que implica.

Además, sumado a estos dos contratos, se sabe que hay otros ya firmados y algunos más en proceso. Uno de ellos es por más de 90 millones de dólares para adquirir sistemas de guerra con fines de protección electrónica –también suscrito con Israel–, al igual que uno para la renovación de vehículos de uso militar del Ejército rubricado con un país norteamericano.

Pero todo esto demuestra que resultó siendo el primer gobierno de izquierda que tiene Colombia, que basó gran parte de su campaña en las críticas a procedimientos de la Fuerza Pública (varias con apoyo en decisiones legales), el que fortaleció el brazo armado del Estado.

