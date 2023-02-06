martes, 07 febrero 2023
Diez detenidos en Brasil, Colombia y España por difundir pornografía infantil

Una operación coordinada por Interpol permitió la detención de diez personas en Brasil, Colombia y España acusadas de difundir pornografía infantil a través de aplicaciones de mensajería instantánea y almacenamiento en la nube, informó este lunes la Policía española.
Según un comunicado de la Policía, cinco de las detenciones se produjeron en Colombia, tres en España, entre ellas las de dos menores de edad, y dos en Brasil.

Además, otras dos personas son investigadas en España por la difusión de pornografía infantil a través del envío directo de imágenes a grupos de mensajería y, para proteger más la privacidad, de enlaces a sitios de almacenamiento en la nube, de acuerdo al comunicado.

La colaboración ciudadana supuso el inicio de la investigación, gracias a que varias personas alertaron de grupos desde dónde se distribuía ese material y agentes de lucha contra la ciberdelincuencia localizaron a cinco sospechosos en Colombia, otros cinco en España y dos en Brasil.

La investigación se centró sobre aquellos que distribuían las imágenes y se detectó a usuarios en diferentes países.

Uno de los menores detenido en España utilizaba correos electrónicos efímeros, que desaparecían después de un periodo de tiempo predeterminado para evitar dejar rastro, y aunque borraba el material de su ordenador, durante un registro se pudo recuperar un vídeo y memorias externas que tenía escondidas, según la Policía.

El caso del otro menor, los agentes localizaron en un registro en su domicilio abundante material de pornografía infantil, que saturaba su teléfono móvil, y comprobaron que usaba diferentes programas de mensajería instantánea para difundirlo, detalla el comunicado.

