Fiscalía cierra sede en Tarazá por secuestro de funcionarios judiciales

José Gonzalo Sánchez, alias ‘Gonzalito’, máximo cabecilla del ‘Clan del Golfo’ en Antioquia, y quien hacía parte de la lista que la Fiscalía negó el levantamiento de las órdenes de captura en su contra, sería uno de los responsables del secuestro de tres fiscales de un juzgado de Tarazá este fin de semana.
José Gonzalo Sánchez, alias ‘Gonzalito’, máximo cabecilla del ‘Clan del Golfo’ en Antioquia, y quien hacía parte de la lista de 16 personas que la Fiscalía negó el levantamiento de las órdenes de captura en su contra solicitadas por el Gobierno, sería uno de los responsables del secuestro de tres fiscales de la Dirección Seccional de Antioquia y otra funcionaria de un juzgado de Tarazá este fin de semana.

Así lo confirmó este lunes el fiscal, Francisco Barbosa, quien además de rechazar estos hechos explicó que un juez de Control de Garantías ya expidió una orden de captura contra este hombre por el delito de secuestro agravado.

Ante estos hechos, Barbosa anunció que por razones de seguridad se cerrará temporalmente la sede de la Fiscalía en ese municipio y su atención se trasladará a Medellín.

Por otro lado, el fiscal denunció que, durante el secuestro de estos funcionarios, estos pasaron por puestos de control de la Fuerza Pública, pero esta no hizo nada.

“Los fiscales aseguraron con preocupación que durante el secuestro los pasaron por tres puestos de control del Ejército y la Policía, quienes no realizaron ninguna acción preventiva para garantizar la seguridad y el orden público de esa zona”.

Ante esta situación el ente acusador informó que citará a los funcionarios y autoridades de la Policía y Fuerzas Militares responsables de la seguridad en la zona, para que expliquen las acciones realizadas frente a estos hechos y los procedimientos que se han adelantado para garantizar la protección de los ciudadanos y servidores públicos en el sector.

Estos funcionarios judiciales fueron secuestrados este fin de semana y horas después liberados, en en Valdivia (Antioquia), cuando se movilizaban en un vehículo particular en la vía que conduce de Cáceres a Medellín.

