lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 2:41 PM

Hablan allegados del sacerdote asesinado en bar de la 70: “era un hombre muy solidario y un amante al fútbol”

El padre Javier Eduardo González Pertuz será sepultado este lunes, en medio del lamento de sus familiares y allegados, quienes hablaron con El Colombiano.
  • El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA
    El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA

El último adiós para el padre Javier Eduardo González Pertuz está previsto para el mediodía de este lunes. Desde la noche del domingo es velado en el cementerio Campos de Paz y a las 11:00 de la mañana se le hará la misa exequial en la iglesia Jesús de la Buena Esperanza, en el barrio Belén Rosales, en la misma donde daba misa cada domingo y en la cual tenía el cariño de sus feligreses.

La muerte de este religioso ocurrió en la madrugada de este sábado, cuando se encontraba en un bar de la carrera 70A con la calle 42, en el barrio Laureles, occidente de Medellín, cuando salió del seminario donde trabajaba como formador para ver el partido de la Selección Colombia sub-20, ya que además del amor por Dios que profesaba, también era un apasionado por el fútbol.

Según la información de las autoridades, después del encuentro de la tricolor juvenil contra Paraguay, que terminó con victoria por 3-0, el padre Javier se quedó departiendo con una persona en este establecimiento.

Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
En la madrugada, el padre quedó inconsciente en una de las mesas y su acompañante salió del lugar con sus pertenencias, como el celular, la billetera y una chaqueta. El propietario del establecimiento lo sacó hasta la entrada, pensando que estaba altamente embriagado, y llamó a la Policía. Cuando los uniformados llegaron encontraron que no tenía signos vitales.

Los agentes del CTI de la Fiscalía hicieron la inspección al cuerpo sin vida y no pudieron establecer las causas de su muerte ni su identidad, puesto que no tenía documentos.

Mediante las labores forenses realizadas por Medicina Legal, en el transcurso de la tarde del sábado se confirmó que esa persona muerta en la mesa del bar era el padre Javier, quien se desempeñaba como formador en el Seminario Misionero San José, ubicado en el barrio Córdoba, noroccidente de Medellín.

En manos de los forenses quedará por establecer si este religioso murió con escopolamina o sustancias similares utilizadas para reducir su resistencia y facilitar el hurto de sus pertenencias.

Trayectoria religiosa

El padre Javier nació en Planeta Rica, Córdoba, aunque desde su infancia residió en el sector La Matecaña, en el barrio La Esperanza, en la comuna 6 (Doce de Octubre), donde llegó con sus papás y sus otros dos hermanos.

Uno de los familiares del religioso le contó a EL COLOMBIANO que desde hace ocho años se formó como sacerdote, luego de hacer pasado por el seminario en dos etapas. “Desde muy joven tuvo la vocación religiosa porque siempre fue una persona muy amable, dispuesta a ayudar”, comentó su pariente.

Además de su trabajo en el seminario, también daba misas los domingos en la Parroquia Jesús de la Buena Esperanza, en el barrio Belén Los Alpes, donde, según se conoció, contaba con el afecto de sus feligreses.

Su muerte fue lamentada por la comunidad religiosa, tanto que durante las eucaristías de este domingo en todas las iglesias se hizo una oración por su vida y obra. Desde el seminario donde trabajaba también enviaron mensajes de condolencias.

Para los vecinos del barrio que lo vio crecer y volverse de niño a sacerdote como para los feligreses que lo conocieron, es una pérdida lamentable, ya que lo recuerdan “como una persona muy amable y noble, que ahora está junto al Dios del que durante su vida profesó su palabra”.

También se conoció de su labor social con el apoyo a fundaciones que calmaban el hambre a los habitantes de calle en las noches, participando activamente llevando el alimento.

Su amor por el fútbol

Además de su entrega a Dios, el padre Javier era un apasionado por el fútbol, tanto que cada que tenía oportunidad, iba a ver los partidos de Atlético Nacional o de la Selección Colombia en el estadio. Uno de sus familiares relató que “llegó a ir a Barranquilla varias veces para ver los partidos de la selección en las eliminatorias”.

También resaltó que tenía muchas -no especificó cuántas- camisetas de la tricolor y del Verde. Por esta pasión futbolera fue que salió un rato del seminario el pasado viernes, pero nunca más volvió con vida.

