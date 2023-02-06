martes, 07 febrero 2023
Reforma penitenciaria: MinJusticia radicó proyecto de ley de humanización carcelaria

El articulado busca eliminar el modelo actual, que según el ministro de Justicia, es un sistema netamente carcelario y corrupto.
Tras más de cuatro meses de estar anunciándose que sería presentado, este lunes el Gobierno nacional radicó ante el Congreso de la República el proyecto de ley de reforma a las penas carcelarias o ley de humanización tal y como la definió el ministro de Justicia, Néstor Osuna.

El proyecto, que se radicó en la Cámara, por ahora no tendrá mensaje de urgencia, según sostuvo el ministro del Interior, Alfonso Prada, quien destacó que ante todo el proyecto busca encontrar un acuerdo en todos los sectores para que vean que las restauración social de los penados no sólo depende de una pena.

Al respecto, el ministro de Justicia, indicó que “hoy tenemos un sistema carcelario que no resocializa, no ofrece seguridad a la ciudadanía ni ha disminuido significativamente los índices de criminalidad”.

Osuna planteó además que “tocamos las puertas del Congreso de la República y esperamos debates abiertos y francos. Estamos dispuestos a deliberar sobre cada uno de los incisos de la propuesta que les estamos presentando hoy, confiados en que el proyecto saldrá adelante”.

El ministro del Interior sostuvo también que “tenemos la plena convicción de que el sistema carcelario y penitenciario en Colombia no ha funcionado bien. Creo que en eso coincidimos todos los colombianos y en esa medida vamos a darnos una oportunidad con el Congreso de la República de estudiar un modelo diferente”.

Los siete puntos clases

El ministro de Justicia, Néstor Osuna, realizó un hilo de siete videos en los que explica de forma detallada de qué trata el proyecto de reforma penitencia.

Modernizar el sistema penal

Según manifestó el ministro Osuna, el primer punto que busca modificar la reforma penitenciaria es cambiar el modelo actual que, en su opinión, es puramente carcelero y facilita que los presos aprendan a delinquir y no repara a las víctimas.

Para Osuna, la reforma debe adoptar un sistema con el que las cárceles dejen de ser concebidas y utilizadas como “de simple sufrimiento, de corrupción, crueldad y de carencias”.

No habrá rebaja de penas ni excarcelaciones masivas

El ministro Osuna afirmó que, contrario a lo que han dicho sus contradictores, el proyecto de ley no busca rebajar ninguna pena ni produce excarcelaciones masivas.

El Ministerio de Justicia propone que una persona condenada por un delito, si supera un proceso de resocialización, reciba algunos beneficios para que conserve su nexo con su familia y pueda reparar a las víctimas y se prepare para la reinserción a la sociedad. El proceso de resocialización se llevará a cabo por medio de cursos, trabajo, terminar el bachillerato o aprender un oficio.

Resocialización de las personas condenadas

Osuna explicó que los subrogados a los que se refería como forma de beneficio para los internos son pequeños premios que tiene el sistema penal. Uno de ellos son los permisos de 72 horas. Aclaró que las medidas no aplicarán para todos los presos ni para los delitos más graves, como los sexuales o contra la población infantil.

“Una vez que se ha pagado una parte de la pena, existe la posibilidad de tener permisos, como salidas de 72 horas. El sentido es que la persona condenada no pierda nexos con su familia y pueda verlos de vez en cuando”, señaló el jefe de la cartera de Justicia.

Agregó que si los presos no vuelven luego de esas 72 horas, perderá el beneficio y volverá a entrar al sistema penitenciario duro. “La experiencia nos indica que las personas que tienen permiso de 72 horas actualmente, casi todas vuelven”, aseguró Osuna.

