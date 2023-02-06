martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 6:00 PM

Video: Un muerto y cinco heridos dejan las corralejas en Córdoba

Videos con imágenes sensibles del ataque a un hombre circulan por redes sociales. El hecho ocurrió el domingo 5 de febrero en plena corraleja en Cereté. Un hombre murió y otros cinco resultaron heridos.
En las corralejas, fiestas populares de la Costa Atlántica de Colombia, los asistentes pueden entrar a su discreción a la pista y lidiar con toros. Aunque la intención de estas no es sacrificar al animal si lo ponen en una situación de alto estrés lo que ocasiona que se defienda de las posibles amenazas contra su vida.

Esto sucedió el pasado domingo en Cereté, cuando un joven decidió bajar a de las escaleras y enfrentarse al toro.

El animal intentó defenderse y lo corneó en diferentes oportunidades. Videos publicados en redes sociales dan cuenta de la gravedad del ataque.

El joven fue remitido a un centro asistencial del municipio pero tuvo que ser trasladado hacia Montería, a una institución de mayor nivel.

Sin embargo, el hombre falleció por la gravedad de las heridas.

Además de la víctima mortal, medios locales informaron que otras cinco personas resultaron heridas.

