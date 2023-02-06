martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:04 AM

Nairo Quintana viajará a Europa en búsqueda de un acuerdo con la UCI

A sus 33 años, el corredor colombiano quiere seguir pedaleando en las grandes competencias del ciclismo mundial.
    (EFE / VANGUARDIA)

Nairo Quintana demostró su buen estado físico actual tras ganar la medalla de bronce en la prueba élite del Campeonato Nacional de Ruta que se llevó a cabo en Bucaramanga; después de este logro, el colombiano reconoció que viajará en las próximas horas a Europa para seguir en la búsqueda de un equipo que lo acoja en la temporada 2023.

Según fuentes cercanas al deportista, Nairo aplazó su viaje por la insistencia del público colombiano, quienes querían ver al ‘Cóndor’ compitiendo en los Nacionales de Ruta, petición que fue aceptada por el ciclista.

Después de haber vivido el certamen, el boyacense se prepara para seguir insistiendo en el Viejo Continente, pero esta vez se presume que intentará reunirse directamente con la Unión Ciclista Internacional (UCI) y el Movimiento por el Ciclismo Creíble (MPCC), autores principales del presunto ‘veto’ en su contra.

Según el diario ‘El Tiempo’, “Nairo preguntó en España por el contacto de Roger Legeay, presidente del MPCC”, lo que confirmaría las intenciones del ciclista.

Lo cierto aquí es que el colombiano no la tiene fácil, pues su caso está cerrado tras la decisión del TAS, en la cual, se coloca a favor de los entes deportivos y confirma el consumo de tramadol (sustancia prohibida pero no doping), por parte de Quintana.

Nairo ha intentado hasta lo imposible por seguir corriendo en la élite del ciclismo internacional; sin embargo, los equipos le han cerrado las puertas por presión de la UCI y de los organizadores de las Grandes Vueltas, quienes se encuentran luchando por un ciclismo justo y limpio.

