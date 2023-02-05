lunes, 06 febrero 2023
¡Fiesta amarilla! Con golazo de Lencina, Atlético Bucaramanga venció a Junior y es líder

Atlético Bucaramanga se impuso 1-0 sobre Junior de Barranquilla, en la tercera fecha de la Liga BetPlay.
    (Jaime Del Río / VANGUARDIA)

La fiesta futbolera, como tantas veces, estaba armada. Una importante cantidad de aficionados se reunieron en el estadio Alfonso López de Bucaramanga para observar el duelo entre el cuadro ‘Leopardo’, que presentó oficialmente a su nueva joya, Teófilo Gutiérrez, y el Junior de Barranquilla, con Juan Fernando Quintero a la cabeza.

Con ese marco, había nerviosismo en los aficionados búcaros porque cada vez que en los últimos años existió una buena respuesta de público, el equipo defraudó en lo futbolístico.

Pero en esta oportunidad, para fortuna de la familia ‘amarilla’, todo salió bien, gracias al buen funcionamiento de los orientados por Raúl Armando que, aunque por momentos dejaron dudas, lograron doblegar 1-0 a una de las mejores nóminas del balompié profesional colombiano.

El argentino Gonzalo Lenicina ‘pagó la boleta’, con un tremendo gol de media distancia, que cerró con broche de oro una acción de conjunto que inició por el sector derecho Gustavo Torres y en el que Diego Chávez asistió a su compatriota para que este, de potente remate de pierna derecha, pusiera a festejar a una hinchada necesitada de triunfos.

Transcurrían 43 minutos de partido y hasta allí, se hacía justicia porque el conjunto santandereano era más que Junior, con presión en campo rival, recuperación inmediata y cambio de ritmo para pasar al ataque.

De hecho, los ‘curramberos’ encontraban espacios mediante las transiciones rápidas de defensa a ataque, porque el ímpetu ofensivo de los locales generaba resquicios en la zaga que por instantes dejaban ‘mano a mano’ a Luis ‘Cariaco’ Gonzalez, ‘Juanfer’ Quintero y Carlos Bacca.

Para la segunda parte, Junior arriesgó para buscar la igualdad, pero se encontró con un adversario que le redujo los espacios en la zona defensiva y, además, procuró conservar la ventaja con el buen manejo de balón, que le otorgaban Javier Reina, Diego Chávez y Gonzalo Lencina.

En el pórtico, el santandereano James Aguirre, quien reemplazó muy temprano a Cristopher Varela, que sufrió una lesión, respondió con autoridad y le dio seguridad a su escuadra.

El cuadro ‘Leopardo’ aguantó en los últimos minutos el asedio ‘Tiburón’ y cazó una victoria que lo deja en lo más alto de la Liga BetPlay I de 2023, con siete puntos de nueve posibles y con una expectativa muy alta de cara a lo que pueda ser la temporada, especialmente porque aún falta ver en acción a ‘Teo’ Gutiérrez y a Yohandry Orozco.

Así formaron los equipos:

El cuadro bumangués, orientado por Raúl Armando, alineó a Cristopher Varela; Cristhian Subero, Francisco Meza, Nicolás Marotta, Cristian Flórez; Diego Chávez, Víctor Mejía, Javier Reina, Gustavo Torres, Jader Maza; y Gonzalo Lencina.

Junior, dirigido por Arturo Reyes, formó con: Sebastián Viera; Wálmer Pacheco, Dany Rosero, Iván Scarpeta, Edwin Herrera; Didier Moreno, Hómer Martínez, Leider Berrío, Juan Fernando Quintero, Luis González; y Carlos Bacca.

