martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:39 PM

Médico de Atlético Bucaramanga habló de la lesión de Cristopher Varela

El arquero Cristopher Varela tuvo que ser reemplazo por James Aguirre, al minuto 10 del compromiso en el que Bucaramanga venció 1-0 a Atlético Junior.
    (Prensa Bucaramanga / VANGUARDIA)

La lesión de Cristopher Varela tiene a más de un aficionado de Atlético Bucaramanga cruzando los dedos para que no sea grave.

El arquero tuvo que ser reemplazo por James Aguirre, al minuto 10 del compromiso en el que vencieron por 1-0 a Atlético Junior.

Tras el partido, Julián Figueroa, médico de Atlético Bucaramanga, habló sobre la lesión que sufrió el futbolista.

“Tuvimos la lesión de Cristopher Varela, el cual tuvo un trauma rotacional en el partido con Junior. Gracias a Dios la rodilla está estable, pero mañana (lunes) tenemos que descartar alguna lesión dentro de la rodilla, entonces haremos exámenes complementarios en la clínica”, explicó Figueroa.

