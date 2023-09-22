Conmoción en Inglaterra: Falleció una reconocida jugadora de fútbol a sus 27 años

Maddy Cusack, jugadora del Sheffield United femenino, ha fallecido a los 27 años.
Cusack, que llegó al Sheffield United en 2019 tras pasar por el Birmingham City, Aston Villa y Nottingham Forest, fue la primera jugadora en la historia del club en jugar 100 partidos la temporada pasada.
Además, la centrocampista también trabajó como ejecutiva de marketing en el club, que milita en el Championship (Segunda división inglesa) y había renovado su contrato con el Sheffield United en julio.
"Es una noticia desgarradora para todos", dijo en un comunicado Stephen Bettis, director ejecutivo del club.
Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.The Club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/49iTkBGgOA— Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women)
September 21, 2023
"Su personalidad y profesionalismo le hizo parte de la familia y la echaremos mucho de menos. El club ofrece todo el apoyo posible a los familiares, amigos y compañeros de Maddy".
La causa de la muerte de la futbolista inglesa, Maddy Cusack, no ha sido desvelada.