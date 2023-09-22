viernes, 22 septiembre 2023
viernes 22 de septiembre de 2023 - 11:56 AM

Conmoción en Inglaterra: Falleció una reconocida jugadora de fútbol a sus 27 años

La futbolista tuvo una destacada trayectoria en la liga inglesa.
  • Maddy Cusack, jugadora del Sheffield United femenino, ha fallecido a los 27 años.
    Maddy Cusack, jugadora del Sheffield United femenino, ha fallecido a los 27 años.
    (EFE / VANGUARDIA)

Maddy Cusack, jugadora del Sheffield United femenino, ha fallecido a los 27 años.

Cusack, que llegó al Sheffield United en 2019 tras pasar por el Birmingham City, Aston Villa y Nottingham Forest, fue la primera jugadora en la historia del club en jugar 100 partidos la temporada pasada.

Conmoción en Inglaterra: Falleció una reconocida jugadora de fútbol a sus 27 años

Además, la centrocampista también trabajó como ejecutiva de marketing en el club, que milita en el Championship (Segunda división inglesa) y había renovado su contrato con el Sheffield United en julio.

Lea también: Vea el golazo de Linda Caicedo que compite por el premio Puskás

¿Nuevamente en duda? Falcao García parece 'borrado' del mapa.
¿Nuevamente en duda? Falcao García parece 'borrado' del mapa.( EFE / VANGUARDIA)
¿Nuevamente en duda? Falcao García parece 'borrado' del mapa

"Es una noticia desgarradora para todos", dijo en un comunicado Stephen Bettis, director ejecutivo del club.

"Su personalidad y profesionalismo le hizo parte de la familia y la echaremos mucho de menos. El club ofrece todo el apoyo posible a los familiares, amigos y compañeros de Maddy".

Conmoción en Inglaterra: Falleció una reconocida jugadora de fútbol a sus 27 años

La causa de la muerte de la futbolista inglesa, Maddy Cusack, no ha sido desvelada.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también