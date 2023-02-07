martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 3:04 PM

Deportistas colombianos en Turquía hablaron de la tragedia vivida por el terremoto

Los futbolistas Jorman Campuzano, Alexis Pérez y el basquetbolista Braian Angola dieron un parte de tranquilidad después de lo ocurrido en Turquía.
    (Tomado de @Giresunspo / VANGUARDIA)

El poderoso terremoto que sacudió a Turquía y Siria causó más de 5.000 muertos, según un nuevo balance oficial difundido este martes, cuando equipos de rescate continúan la búsqueda de sobrevivientes atrapados entre los escombros.

Al menos 3419 personas han muerto en Turquía y 1.602 en Siria -en zonas controladas por el gobierno y sectores en manos de los rebeldes-, con lo que el total asciende a 5021, dijeron funcionarios y fuentes médicas.

Se tiene reporte de algunos colombianos que se han visto afectados por el potente sismo. Entre ellos varios deportistas que juegan en equipos de fútbol y baloncesto en otras ciudades turcas. Aunque no son residentes en la zona de mayor tragedia, los atletas 'cafeteros' vivieron a distancia la devastación del terremoto.

Los futbolistas Jorman Campuzano, Alexis Pérez y el basquetbolista Braian Angola dieron un parte de tranquilidad después de lo ocurrido.

“Fue algo muy duro para Turquía. Gracias a Dios nosotros acá estamos bien (...) nosotros estamos bien, gracias por la preocupación”, comentó el volante Jhorman Campuzano, exjugador de Nacional y Boca Juniors, y que ahora juega en Giresunspor de la primera división de ese país.

Por su parte, el zaguero central Alexis Pérez, compañero de Campuzano en el Giresunspor, se pronunció en Twitter: “Sintiendo mucho todo lo que está pasando en este momento mi corazón y oraciones con todas esas personas que están viviendo esta terrible situación, y aquellos que han sufrido alguna pérdida mis sinceras condolencias. Mucha fuerza y todos unidos en oración".

Brian Angola, jugador del Karşıyaka Basket de Turquía, comentó en sus redes sociales lo que se está viviendo. “Gracias a todos por sus mensajes. Estoy bien gracias a Dios. Hay mucha gente afectada por lo que pasó, el terremoto fue un poco lejos de donde me encuentro, pero la situación está bastante difícil en Turquía”.

La difícil situación que atraviesa el territorio turco obligó a que se suspendieran las actividades deportivas.

