martes 16 de enero de 2024 - 8:30 AM

Lionel Messi, el 'rey' de los memes luego de ganar el premio The Best

Lionel Messi se convirtió en el futbolista que más ha ganado el premio The Best, con un total de tres.
Lionel Messi, el 'rey' de los memes luego de ganar el premio The Best.
Lionel Messi, el 'rey' de los memes luego de ganar el premio The Best.
La elección de Lionel Messi como el mejor jugador del mundo en los premios The Best ha generado muchas repercusiones.

Las críticas no se han hecho esperar, especialmente porque a la hora de evaluar los títulos conseguidos en la temporada, el noruego Erling Haaland, del Manchester City, tiene, sin duda, mejores argumentos para ganar, al lograr, entre otros, la Liga de Inglaterra y la Champions League.

Sin embargo, hay quienes respaldan la decisión de los votantes, que son los entrenadores, capitanes de selecciones, la prensa y los fanáticos, porque creen que aunque Messi no ganó grandes títulos, salvo la Liga de Francia y la Leagues Cup, sí tuvo una destacada temporada individual y su calidad no tiene fecha de vencimiento.

De todos modos, en las redes sociales aún está latente la polémica y los memes de la designación de Lionel Messi como The Best generó la creatividad de los usuarios.

