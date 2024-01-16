Lionel Messi, el 'rey' de los memes luego de ganar el premio The Best.

La elección de Lionel Messi como el mejor jugador del mundo en los premios The Best ha generado muchas repercusiones.
Las críticas no se han hecho esperar, especialmente porque a la hora de evaluar los títulos conseguidos en la temporada, el noruego Erling Haaland, del Manchester City, tiene, sin duda, mejores argumentos para ganar, al lograr, entre otros, la Liga de Inglaterra y la Champions League.
Sin embargo, hay quienes respaldan la decisión de los votantes, que son los entrenadores, capitanes de selecciones, la prensa y los fanáticos, porque creen que aunque Messi no ganó grandes títulos, salvo la Liga de Francia y la Leagues Cup, sí tuvo una destacada temporada individual y su calidad no tiene fecha de vencimiento.
De todos modos, en las redes sociales aún está latente la polémica y los memes de la designación de Lionel Messi como The Best generó la creatividad de los usuarios.
Messi despertándose de la siesta en Miami y enterándose que ganó el The Bestpic.twitter.com/X9n6wyaWzH— Wanchope Cinéfilo (@WanchopeCinefil)
pic.twitter.com/2oz9jtnako— Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty)
MESSI GANÓ EL THE BEST 2023 #Messi #TheBest pic.twitter.com/eMGsPhSsSM— Ubaldo Show (@Ubaldo_mx)
Messi is the top scorer in the French League? noMessi is the best player in the French League? noMessi is the top scorer in the Champions League? noMessi is the best player in the Champions League? noBut Messi, the best player in the world in 2023, that juat a joke pic.twitter.com/1Hiz3VKGtq— S A (@_BoAziz)
The year is 2060 and Lionel Messi has won his 36th Ballon d’Or in a row, because he scored 5 penalties at the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/k1mxySGmBG— K (@LFCKay_)
Con sorpresa mundial #Messi nuevamente se lleva el premio al mejor jugador del mundo!! #TheBest2024 #Messi #Messirve pic.twitter.com/vZr7XNH2rw— CAC1KE OFICIAL (@CAC1KEOFICIAL)
MESSI NO HA IDO AL THE BEST PORQUE LE HA DADO HASTA VERGÜENZA RECOGER ESE PREMIO, CUANTOS REGALOS LE HAN HECHO ESTO ES MARKETING. pic.twitter.com/EenmfTEN17— Marito (@MarioHurtado5)
