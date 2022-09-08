jueves, 08 septiembre 2022
jueves 08 de septiembre de 2022 - 8:54 AM

Solo dos colombianos participan en la Europa League, ¿quiénes son?

La Europa League, que este jueves inicia la fase de grupos y que tiene como principal atractivo a Cristiano Ronaldo con el Manchester United, solo cuenta en la temporada 2022-23 con dos jugadores colombianos: Pablo Ortiz y Kevin Medina.
  • Solo dos colombianos participan en la Europa League, ¿quiénes son?

Ortiz es zaguero central del Midtjylland de Dinamarca, que enfrenta al Sturm Graz de Austria, a las 2:00 p.m. Tiene 22 años y nació en Tumaco. Mide 1,90 metros y pesa 70 kilos. Se formó en las divisiones menores del América, elenco con el que fue campeón de Liga en 2020.

Medina, por su parte, actúa para el Qarabag de Azerbaiyán, rival de Friburgo de Alemania (2:00 p.m.), tiene 29 años y también se desempeña como defensa central. Tuvo un paso por las fuerzas básicas de Atlético Nacional, pero la mayor parte de su carrera la hizo en Portugal.

En la jornada de este jueves (2:00 p.m.), la Real Sociedad visitará al Manchester United. El equipo vasco acude a Old Trafford tras empatar 1-1 con el Atlético de Madrid el sábado, en el que dio una buena imagen pese al resultado. “Es un partidazo en el que queremos estar a la altura y hay que afrontarlo de tú a tú”, dijo el portero Remiro.

El guardameta de la Real, sin duda, tiene un ojo puesto en CR7, que esta temporada tendrá que luchar por la segunda competición continental europea, tras no lograr plaza para la Champions.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), 31/08/2022.- Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United in Liverpool, Britain, 31 August 2022. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Liverpool (United Kingdom), 31/08/2022.- Liverpool's Luis Diaz reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United in Liverpool, Britain, 31 August 2022. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications( PETER POWELL / EFE)
Así les fue a los colombianos en el inicio de la ‘Champions League’

El astro luso, que solo ha sido titular en uno de los seis encuentros disputados en la Premier, todavía no ha marcado esta temporada y el partido se perfila como la ocasión para estrenar su contador.

De los 16 partidos, destacan a las 11:45 a.m. PSV Eindhoven-Bodo/Glimt, Zurich-Arsenal, Fenerbahçe-Dinamo de Kiev, Ludogorets-Roma. Y a las 2:00 p.m. Lazio- Feyenoord, Nantes-Olympiakos, Estrella Roja-Mónaco, Nates-Olympicos .

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también