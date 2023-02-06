lunes, 06 febrero 2023
Video: El grave error del Dibu Martínez que lo dejó en el centro de las críticas

El error del Dibu Martínez agudizó las críticas, de la afición villana y la prensa local, hacia el guardameta campeón del mundo con Argentina.
Dibu Martínez es fuertemente criticado por la prensa británica tras el error cometido durante el enfrentamiento ante Leicester City, en duelo válido por la fecha 21 de la Liga Premier. El fallo lo cometió cuando transcurría el minuto 11 del primer tiempo y el Aston Villa ganaba el partido (1-0) y que terminaron perdiendo (2-4).

Esto se dio tras una devolución que comprometió a un compañero en la zaga defensiva y tras la presión asfixiante de la ofensiva del Leicester forzó el error que originó el empate transitorio del encuentro, de ahí se vino la hecatombe, el club visitante aceleró y consumó la goleada en el Villa Park.

Esto agudizó las críticas, de la afición villana y la prensa local, hacia el guardameta campeón del mundo con Argentina.

El debut de Jhon Durán

Después de tener el marcador adverso, el entrenador Unai Emery tomó la decisión de enviar al campo a Jhon Jader Durán por el atacante Bailey al minuto 82, quien hizo su debut, pero poco pudo cambiar y el resultado quedó en goleada (2-4).

Actualmente el equipo de Durán están en la posición número once con 28 puntos y Leicester es 14° con 21.

