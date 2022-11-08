miércoles, 09 noviembre 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo y su último reto con Portugal

Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana y Corea del Sur integran el Grupo H del Mundial de Catar, en una zona en la que lusos y charrúas parten como favoritos para estar en los octavos de final.
La Copa del Mundo de Catar 2022 está a la ‘vuelta de la esquina’ y en esta casa periodística le seguimos contando detalles de la competencia, que se tomará el planeta a partir del próximo 20 de noviembre.

En la cita orbital participarán 32 selecciones, de las que hoy analizaremos las cuatro que integran el Grupo H, pensando en la actualidad, su historia y el favoritismo que tienen, teniendo en cuenta la calidad que poseen.

Cristiano y mucho más

Contar con Cristiano Ronaldo, el futbolista que más goles ha marcado en la historia del fútbol, es, sin lugar a dudas, una auténtica preocupación para las defensas rivales.

La capacidad goleadora del atacante portugués, que ha bajado un poco desde su llegada al Manchester United en donde incluso es suplente, se une a la magia de jugadores como Bernardo Silva y Bruno Fernandes, y la solidez defensiva de Rubén Dias, Danilo Pereira y Joao Cancelo.

Para los lusos el objetivo es clasificar a la gran final, ya que a lo largo de la historia solo han podido ser terceros como su mejor presentación, en el Mundial de Inglaterra 1966.

Además, esta podría ser el último Mundial de Cristiano con Portugal, por lo que seguramente será una competencia especial para su selección.

‘La Garra Charrúa’

Uruguay, que tuvo su última gran actuación en un Mundial en Sudáfrica 2010, donde terminó cuarto, siempre es una selección que ‘coquetea’ con el favoritismo, más aún si se tiene en cuenta la calidad de jugadores que tiene el equipo.

Liderados por Federico Valverde, titular e indiscutible en el Real Madrid, con dos artilleros que llevan el gol en la sangre como Luis Suárez y Édinson Cavani, los charrúas se aferran a su orden táctico y disciplina para avanzar en este grupo y volver a alcanzar las semifinales de la competencia más importante del fútbol.

Como si fuera poco, los uruguayos contarán con jugadores experimentados en la zona defensiva como Diego Godín y Martín Cáceres, deportistas que ya saben lo que es disputar un Mundial, algo clave a la hora de encarar la cita en Catar.

El conjunto sudamericano también cuenta con ‘sangre fresca’ en el cuerpo técnico, gracias a la llegada de Diego Alonso y la salida del maestro Óscar Washington Tabárez, algo que le ha dado nuevas ideas al equipo, que sufrió en la eliminatoria para clasificar, pero que gracias a Alonso consiguió el tiquete a Catar.

Los uruguayos sueñan con volver a una final, algo que no logran desde el histórico ‘Maracanazo’ en 1950.

Lideran los Ayew

Han pasado un poco más de ocho años desde que Ghana quedó eliminado del Mundial de Sudáfrica ante Uruguay, en los cuartos de final, en una tanda de penales histórica que remató Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu.

Sin dudas, estas imágenes retumban en la cabeza de los jugadores de Ghana, que ven el duelo ante los uruguayos como una revancha de ese encuentro y que tienen como primer objetivo avanzar a los octavos de final.

Liderados por los hermanos Ayew, André y Jordan, los africanos tienen ‘pinta’ de ser una de las gratas sorpresas en Catar.

Su fútbol se caracteriza por ser un equipo bastante físico, con extremos que buscan romper por las bandas y sacar ventaja con su velocidad. Además, con el paso de los años han tenido una constante evolución táctica, de la mano del técnico Otto Addo.

Ghana sueña con volver a disputar un quinto partido, algo que solo ha logrado una vez en la historia (Sudáfrica 2010).

Quieren dar la sorpresa

Corea del Sur es una selección que nunca pone las cosas fáciles para los rivales y en Catar no va a ser diferente.

De la mano del portugués Paulo Bento, su entrenador, los coreanos afrontan esta cita con la mayor seriedad y con el objetivo claro de volver a estar en unas semifinales, algo que lograron en el Mundial 2002 cuando compartieron sede con Japón.

Además, los asiáticos acumulan dos Mundiales seguidos en los que no han podido superar la fase de grupos y para ello tendrán que sacar ventaja ante Ghana, Portugal y Uruguay.

Su máxima figura es el delantero Son Heung-Min, goleador del Tottenham de Inglaterra, y quien estará encargado de liderar a su país hacia lo más lejos posible en Catar. El fútbol dictará sentencia en el Grupo H.

