miércoles, 09 noviembre 2022
miércoles 09 de noviembre de 2022 - 9:43 AM

La figura del balompié que se perdería el Mundial de Catar

Sané estará varias semanas fuera de los terrenos de juego y no podrá llegar al Mundial que comienza el próximo día 20, sotiene el medio francés L'Equipe.
  • Baja sensible: Sadio Mané se perderá el Mundial, según L'Equipe.
    Baja sensible: Sadio Mané se perderá el Mundial, según L'Equipe.
    (Archivo / VANGUARDIA)

El atacante senegalés Sadio Mané se perderá el Mundial de Qatar tras caer lesionado la pasada noche, informa este miércoles el diario L'Equipe, que señala que el jugador sufre un problema en el tendón de una rodilla.

Sané, estará varias semanas fuera de los terrenos de juego y no podrá llegar al Mundial que comienza el próximo día 20, añade el medio francés.

Lea también. Benzema: ¿Se reserva o tiene complicaciones para el Mundial?

Tras sentir molestias, el jugador dejó por su propio pie la noche del martes el encuentro de la Bundesliga entre su club, el Bayern Múnich, y el Werder Bremen (que terminó con una victoria de los bávaros por 6-1).

La figura del balompié que se perdería el Mundial de Catar
¡Repudiable! Embajador del Mundial de Catar califica la homosexualidad de “daño mental”
La figura del balompié que se perdería el Mundial de Catar
Aficionados argentinos se fueron en bicicleta hasta Catar

Se trata de una baja clave para la selección senegalesa, de la que Mané es su principal figura.

Lea también. Santandereano Eduard Atuesta, convocado a la Selección Colombia de mayores

Senegal ganó en enero la Copa de África y Mané fue nombrado mejor jugador del torneo. En octubre, quedó segundo en el Balón de Oro tras el madridista Karim Benzema.

La selección senegalesa está encuadrada en el grupo A del Mundial, junto a Países Bajos, Ecuador y la anfitriona, Catar.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también