Los jugadores con más participaciones en los Mundiales

Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo ingresarán en el selecto grupo de los futbolistas con más presencias en los Mundiales de Fútbol. Ambos llegarán a cinco apariciones, igualando a Lothar Matthaus, Gianlugi Buffón, Rafael Márquez y Antonio Carbajal.
El sueño de todo futbolista es el de estar en una Copa Mundo y luchar por llegar al último partido para levantar el trofeo de campeón.

Y aunque el certamen se disputa cada cuatro años, son muchos los jugadores que lograr ir a un Mundial, otros tantos han llegado a dos o tres, incluso cuatro, pero hay un selecto grupo que tiene el privilegio de haber estado en cinco Copas del Mundo, todo un récord difícil de alcanzar o de superar.

Cuatro jugadores son parte de la historia de los Mundiales porque han estado en cinco Campeonatos del Mundo: los mexicano Antonio Carbajal y Rafael Márquez, el alemán Lothar Matthaus y el italiano Gianluigi Buffón.

En Catar 2022 se sumarán dos estrellas a esta lista, el argentino Lionel Messi y el portugués Cristiano Ronaldo

Carbajal, el primero

El primero en disputar cinco Copas del Mundo fue el mexicano Antonio Carbajal, arquero que estuvo en las ediciones de Brasil 1950, Suiza 1954, Suecia 1958, Chile 1962 e Inglaterra 1966.

Carbajal, con 21 años, debutó el 24 de junio de 1950 con el seleccionado mexicano ante Brasil, duelo que terminó a favor de los locales por 4-0.

Y puso final a su carrera mundialista en Wembley, en el empate 0 a 0 frente a Uruguay, el 19 de julio de 1966, con 37 años.

Antonio Carbajal atajó en 11 partidos en Copas del Mundo, tres en los Mundiales de Brasil, Suecia y Chile, y de a uno en Suiza e Inglaterra. Recibió 25 goles.

Lothar, el segundo

El segundo jugador en disputar cinco Copas del Mundo fue el alemán Lothar Matthaus , quien además tiene el récord de más partidos jugados en los Mundiales, con 25 presencias entre los certámenes de 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 y 1998.

A los 21 años Matthaus se estrenó en España 82, el 20 junio, en la victoria de Alemania 4-1 sobre Chile, en el estadio El Molinón de Gijón en juego de la fase de grupos, mientras que su último compromiso mundialista lo disputó el 4 de julio de 1998 en los cuartos de final, ante Croacia, donde el club teutón cayó 3-0.

Claro que Matthaus fue capitán y campeón en el Mundial de Italia; volante todo terreno, de buena pegada y despliegue físico. Se encargó de marcar a Maradona en el 86, como de ser el conductor de su equipo en el 90, y completó su etapa mundialista jugando como líbero en Francia 1998.

Hizo seis goles en sus participaciones mundialistas, anotando uno en México 1986.

Buffón, el tercero

La no clasificación de Italia a Rusia 2018 evitó que Gianluigi Buffón se convirtiera en el primer jugador en estar en seis Copas del Mundo, pues con 20 años ‘Gigi’ estuvo en Francia 1998, fue el tercer arquero de la ‘Azzurra’ que dirigió Cesare Maldini, detrás de Gianluca Pagliuca y Francesco Toldo.

Así las cosas, Buffón se estrenó con 24 años en la Copa de 2002. Su debut fue ante Ecuador, el tres de junio en el Domo Sapporo, en Corea y Japón. En esa edición la ‘Nazionale’ llegó hasta octavos de final.

Para 2006 en Alemania, Buffón levantó la Copa Mundo pero sus dos siguientes participaciones, Sudáfrica 2010 y Brasil 2014, fueron desastrosas, pues Italia fue eliminada en primera fase.

Así las cosas, Buffón disputó 14 partidos y recibió 9 goles

Márquez, el cuarto

México suma otro integrante en este selecto grupo de jugadores con cinco participaciones mundialistas gracias a Rafael Márquez Álvarez, quien estuvo con el ‘Tri’ en las Copas del Mundo de Corea - Japón 2002, Alemania 2006, Sudáfrica 2010, Brasil 2014 y Rusia 2018. Disputó 19 partidos, hizo tres tantos y aportó dos asistencias.

Se unen al ‘club’

El argentino Lionel Messi y el portugués Cristiano Ronaldo se sumarán en Catar 2022 al selecto grupo de jugadores con cinco participaciones en los campeonatos del mundo. Ellos, además, buscar cerrar sus carreras con el título, que es el único trofeo que les falta.

