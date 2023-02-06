martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 3:25 PM

La Selección Colombia Sub-20 depende de sí misma para llegar al Mundial de la categoría

La escuadra tricolor espera continuar sumando victorias.
    (FCF / VANGUARDIA)

La contundente victoria 3-0 del viernes sobre Paraguay, puso de nuevo en carrera a Colombia en la lucha por el título del Suramericano Sub-20, y por uno de los cuatro cupos para el Mundial de la categoría en Indonesia.

Con Brasil y Uruguay sumando 6 puntos en la tabla, Colombia con 3, Paraguay y Venezuela con 1, y Ecuador sin nada, los dirigidos por Héctor Cárdenas tienen todo para alcanzar el tiquete para el certamen orbital que se jugará entre mayo y junio.

Además, el título del Suramericano es posible, teniendo en cuenta que Brasil y Uruguay se medirán en la última fecha del hexagonal final, y que Colombia también enfrentará en esta fase al equipo auriverde.

Las clave del resurgir

La victoria sobre Paraguay mostró otro funcionamiento del equipo nacional, especialmente del mediocampo hacia arriba.

El primer acierto del técnico fue seguir buscando alternativas por la falta de gol, y allí decidió darle la oportunidad a Jorge Cabezas, quien hizo pacientemente la fila porque delante suyo estaban Ricardo Caraballo e Isaac Zuleta, además de Juan David Fuentes.

Cabezas recibió la confianza y respondió de la mejor manera, abriendo el camino del triunfo con un zurdazo, y habilitando a Óscar Cortés para la segunda anotación del seleccionado colombiano.

La movilidad y las ganas que le puso Cabezas al ataque contagió a los demás jugadores, que se vieron más dinámicos, jugando siempre de primera intención para evitar la marca de los zagueros paraguayos.

El otro punto clave del equipo fue la tranquilidad; dejó la presión y las críticas por la falta de gol en el camerino, y salió al campo de El Campín a hacer su juego, lo que le dio grandes resultados en el balance final.

Colombia además tuvo seguridad defensiva; en los primeros minutos el arquero Luis Marquines, cuestionado en el juego anterior ante Uruguay, esta vez salvó al equipo al controlar un balón peligroso, y en el resto del partido transmitió confianza, la misma que tuvieron los cuatro zagueros.

Lo que viene

Este lunes Colombia tendrá otra dura prueba, a las 8:00 p.m. ante una Ecuador que seguramente intentará sumar sus primeros puntos en esta fase.

Es probable que el técnico Héctor Cárdenas mantenga el equipo del medio hacia arriba, porque en defensa habrá un cambio obligado: ingresará Juan José Mina por Edier Ocampo, quien se acumuló en tarjetas amarillas.

Luego el jueves 9 de febrero será tal vez el partido más exigente ante Brasil, el máximo favorito, y con el que ya empató 1-1 en el Pascual Guerrero.

Colombia cerrará su participación en el hexagonal el domingo 12 de febrero frente a Venezuela.

