martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 10:03 AM

¿Le alcanza la plata? Preparar un almuerzo ejecutivo le costaría hasta 19,43 % más que hace un año en Bucaramanga

En el último año para en enero de 2023, según el Dane, los mayores incrementos de precio se registraron en las subclases: arracacha, ñame y otros tubérculos (106,83 %), cebolla (101,51 %) y yuca (63,17 %).
  • Archivo / VANGUARDIA Lo que más subió entre la última semana de enero y la primera de febrero del 2023 en comparación con el mismo periodo del 2022, fue la zanahoria con un alza del 62 %, le sigue el arroz (48,61 %), tomate (45,22 %) y cebolla cabezona (44,75 %).
Si usted es de las personas que tiene que salir por trabajo y compra almuerzo ejecutivo, seguramente ha notado que los precios han subido; y es que, efectivamente, las cifras del Sipsa, que publica el Dane, evidencian que en el último año el precio para preparar este tipo de platos ha aumentado hasta 27,06 %, dependiendo de la ciudad.

Para hacer este cálculo, se tomaron los precios del Sipsa de los alimentos básicos para hacer un corrientazo en diferentes centrales de abasto en Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla y Bucaramanga, tales como carne de res, plátano, arroz, fríjol, cebolla, tomate, aguacate y zanahoria.

Por ejemplo, en Bogotá, el insumo que más ha subido de precio en el último año es el fríjol bolón, que se encareció 84,71 %, pues el kilo pasó de costar $7.850 en la semana del 29 de enero a 4 de febrero de 2022, a $14.500 en la semana del 28 de enero al 3 de febrero de 2023.

Para preparar este plato también se necesitan productos como el plátano maduro, algunas verduras como la zanahoria, y una proteína, como la carne de res. Estos también han visto aumentar su precio en la capital, con variaciones de 26,3 %, 44,95%, y 14,08 % respectivamente.

Marco Valencia / VANGUARDIA El transporte fue lo que más subió en enero de 2023 y presionó al alza el costo de vida en Colombia.
Todo sigue costoso por cuenta de los almuerzos y el transporte, ¿aguantará el bolsillo?

Teniendo en cuenta todos los alimentos necesarios, incluyendo arroz, cebolla y tomate, el costo para preparar almuerzos ejecutivos en Bogotá, medido en kilos, pasó de $50.203 en la primera semana de febrero de 2022, a $63.722 en el mismo periodo de 2023, es decir, aumentó 27,06%.

Pero esto no solo sucede en la capital. De hecho, una de las ciudades en donde más aumentó la inflación mensual en enero (1,97%) es Bucaramanga y, al hacer este mismo ejercicio, en la capital de Santander se evidencia que el precio para preparar los almuerzos ejecutivos aumentó 19,43% en el mismo periodo de cálculo.

Lo que más subió entre la última semana de enero y la primera de febrero del 2023 en comparación con el mismo periodo del 2022, fue la zanahoria con un alza del 62 %, le sigue el arroz (48,61 %), tomate (45,22 %) y cebolla cabezona (44,75 %).

Analistas

A pesar del aumento anual, los analistas aseguran que el alza en los precios de los alimentos se está empezando a moderar. “La inflación de alimentos cayó y ya no está por encima de 27%. Ya comenzó a ser 26,2%, que es un dato todavía muy alto, pero que está comenzando a moderarse”, destacó Sergio Olarte, economista principal de Scotiabank Colpatria.

El experto señaló que con los resultados de inflación en enero, cuando el indicador llegó a 13,25% anual, pareciera que ya comenzara a haber un techo y que en los próximos meses empezaría a haber una desaceleración de los precios.

Laura Peña, economista de Bbva Research para Colombia, señaló que “la inflación de alimentos muestra una desaceleración en su variación anual por primera vez desde mayo del 2022, pasando desde 27,8% en diciembre hasta 26,2% en enero. Sin embargo, parte de esta se explica por efectos base, que se perciben principalmente en los productos perecederos, que se desaceleraron en cerca de 400 puntos básicos (pbs) por esta causa”.

