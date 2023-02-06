lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:40 AM

$1.154 billones requiere el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo de Gustavo Petro

El Gobierno presenta hoy el proyecto de ley, que tras su trámite en el Congreso se debe aprobar en mayo.
La cifra de inversiones que pretende ejecutar entre 2023 y 2026 el Gobierno a través del Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (PND) de $1.154 billones serviría para pagarle el salario mínimo a los 50,73 millones de habitantes que tiene el país durante 19 meses.

La iniciativa, de la cual se conoció un borrador el fin de semana, será presentada hoy tendrá en el Presupuesto General de la Nación su principal fuente de financiación (50%) del cual se obtendrían $577,4 billones para los cuatro años (ver gráfico), lo que supondría un promedio de $144,3 billones por año (ver Dicen de...).

El objetivo es convertir a Colombia en la “potencia mundial de la vida”, impulsando cinco líneas gruesas de trabajo o “ejes de transformación” entre los que figuran: ordenamiento del territorio alrededor del agua; seguridad humana y justicia social; derecho humano a la alimentación; transformación productiva, internacionalización y acción climática y convergencia regional.

Tras su presentación, el texto deberá hacer trámite en el Congreso para que sea aprobado y se convierta en ley, por tardar en las primeras semanas de mayo. La pregunta que genera el PND es si sus $1.154 billones serán suficientes para que los colombianos puedan “vivir sabroso”, como se afirmó durante la campaña electoral por parte de la hoy vicepresidenta, Francia Márquez.

Algunas ideas

En el capítulo tres, enfocado en seguridad humana y justicia social aparecen varias propuestas llamativas como el Sistema de Transferencias que estará a cargo del Departamento Administrativo de la Prosperidad Social.

El plan es establecer un conjunto de políticas, programas y proyectos para entregar transferencias monetarias y en especie a familias pobres y vulnerables. El Gobierno proveerá los recursos para atender estos costos, pero sin precisar el monto, y el presidente pedirá facultades especiales por seis meses, para expedir los decretos que incorporen a los programas Familias y Jóvenes en Acción al Sistema de Transferencias.

Además, se crearán el programa de Renta Ciudadana a partir de 2024, y la transferencia en especie “Hambre cero” con el que se busca asegurar el derecho a la alimentación de las familias pobres.

También se contempla la transformación del Fondo Mujer Emprende en el Fondo para la Promoción de la Autonomía y el Emprendimiento de la Mujer que apuesta por impulsar proyectos productivos de las mujeres.

Tras enumerar estas iniciativas de corte social, el artículo 52 del PND intenta introducir una modificación al Estatuto Tributario, para darle una nueva destinación a los ingresos derivados del impuesto de renta de las empresas.

“A partir del periodo gravable 2023, el 9% de la tarifa del impuesto sobre la renta y complementarios de las personas jurídicas se destinará así: 1,4 puntos se destinarán al ICBF (está en 2,2); 0,9 puntos al Sena (está en 1,4); 4,4 puntos al Sistema de Seguridad Social en Salud; 0,4 puntos se destinarán a financiar programas de atención a la primera infancia; 0,6 puntos a financiar las instituciones de educación superior públicas para el mejoramiento de la calidad de la educación superior y/o para financiar créditos beca a través del lcetex y 1,3 puntos para financiar los programas sociales que determine el Gobierno”. En otras palabras, se reducirán los ingresos que en la actualidad les están llegando al ICBF y el Sena.

Apoyo al empleo

En septiembre de 2021 para mitigar el efecto de la pandemia en las empresa, el Gobierno de Iván Duque expidió la Ley 2155 que estableció el Incentivo a la Creación de Empleos, norma que iría hasta agosto de este año.

Pero, el PND apuesta porque esta estrategia se extienda hasta agosto de 2026, lo que dependerá de las evaluaciones y resultados de los estudios que realice el Gobierno.

De continuarse, las empresas que contraten trabajadores entre 18 y 28 años de edad, tendrían un incentivo estatal equivalente al 25% de un salario mínimo por cada trabajador adicional.

Y para los trabajadores adicionales que no correspondan a los jóvenes, , y que devenguen hasta tres salarios mínimos, el empleador recibirá como incentivo un aporte estatal de 10% de un salario mínimo.

Entidades en el radar

Otro de los propósitos del PND es disolver las entidades sin ánimo de lucro que no se registren ante las cámaras de comercio en un plazo de seis meses.

La portabilidad financiera será otra idea objeto de discusión, pues la intención es que los clientes del sector financiero tengan la posibilidad de trasladar sus productos de una entidad vigilada por la Superfinanciera a otra, con la información general y transaccional asociada.

Las cámaras de comercio, por su parte, deberán destinar un porcentaje de los recursos que reciben de la prestación de servicios públicos delegados (registro mercantil y trámites asociados), para cubrir parte de la financiación de los programas de desarrollo del Ministerio de Comercio.

La Agencia Nacional de Contratación Pública (Colombia Compra Eficiente), en un término de tres años, deberá asumir las funciones asignadas a las cámaras de comercio asociadas al Registro Único de Proponentes (RUP).

La negociación de valores en el mercado también tendría cambios si se acepta la propuesta que le permitiría a las Sociedades por Acciones Simplificada (SAS) inscribir sus valores en el Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores y negociarlos en bolsa.

Alineado con el reiterado anuncio del presidente Petro de retomar las funciones que están a cargo de la Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas (Creg) para rebajar las tarifas de este servicio, el mandatario buscará revestirse de facultades extraordinarias por seis meses para estructurar el Grupo Empresarial del Sector Eléctrico.

En el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2023-2026 se lee que la meta es poder “crear, suprimir, reestructurar, fusionar, escindir, liquidar o integrar empresas de generación, distribución y comercialización del sector eléctrico, con participación mayoritariamente de la Nación”.

El fortalecimiento de las superintendencias de Sociedades e Industria y Comercio es otro de los intereses del Gobierno, que pretende con el PND que se le den facultades extraordinarias consagradas en la Constitución, por seis meses, al presidente para determinar y modificar los objetivos, funciones y competencias de estas entidades.

Regiones y hábitat

El capítulo 5 del PND, relativo a convergencia regional, hace referencia a la constitución de autoridades regionales de transporte, para planear y gestionar estrategias de movilidad.

En ese apartado también fue incluida la extensión hasta junio de 2027 de los subsidios de energía eléctrica, gas, acueducto, alcantarillado y aseo, los cuales según la normativa anterior estuvieron vigentes hasta el pasado 31 de diciembre.

En el caso de Viviendas de Interés Social (VIS) cuyo valor es de $150,6 millones y Viviendas de Interés Prioritario (VIP) que valen $100,4 millones, el Gobierno podría establecer excepcionalmente valores máximos hasta $167,4 millones, cuando estas incorporen criterios de sostenibilidad adicionales a los mínimos establecidos. Adicionalmente, se podría dar un tratamiento especial a las VIS de Amazonas, Guanía, San Andrés, Putumayo, Chocó, Vaupés y Vichada para recocer el costo de los materiales, su transporte y mano de obra.

De otro lado, bajo el título de estabilidad macroeconómica se menciona la creación de la Unidad de Valor Básico (UBV) a la que se atarán sanciones, tarifas, multas y otros cobros denominados y establecidos en términos de salarios mínimos y Unidades de Valor Tributario (UVT).

