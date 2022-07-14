¿A cuáles sectores el Gobierno Petro les quieren aplicar impuestos?

Miami (United States), 13/07/2022.- President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez speaks during the ending of the first day of the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit held in the University of Miami in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 July 2022. President Duque was awarded with the Concordia Leadership Award, that recognizes global leaders within the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Concordia, founded in 2011, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to fostering, elevating, and sustaining cross-sector partnerships for social impact. (Estados Unidos, Concordia) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH