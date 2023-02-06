martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:47 AM

¿Aumenta el poder del presidente? Las nueve facultades que le concede el Plan de Desarrollo a Petro por seis meses

Por ejemplo, en el articulado del Plan Nacional de Desarrollo se plantea que el Presidente pueda crear, suprimir, reestructurar, fusionar, escindir, liquidar o integrar empresas del sector eléctrico.
  Entre los puntos que han llamado la atención de los expertos, y que se espera que estén entre los principales debates dentro del legislativo, está la cantidad de facultades especiales que el documento concede al presidente, Gustavo Petro, para firmar decretos o normas con fuerza de Ley.
Hoy se radicará ante el Congreso el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo (PND), que define las políticas públicas clave del Gobierno para el próximo cuatrienio.

Entre los puntos que han llamado la atención de los expertos, y que se espera que estén entre los principales debates dentro del legislativo, está la cantidad de facultades especiales que el documento concede al presidente, Gustavo Petro, para firmar decretos o normas con fuerza de Ley.

Y es que en total son nueve los artículos del borrador del proyecto del PND que le revisten de dichas facultades al presidente, por un término de seis meses, contados desde que el documento se vuelva Ley.

Un primer punto tiene que ver con la posibilidad de expedir decretos con fuerza de ley para modificar los programas de Familias y Jóvenes en Acción, e incorporarlos a un Sistema de Transferencias que se propone en el PND. Dicho sistema lo dirigirá el Departamento Administrativo para la Prosperidad Social y podrá hacer transferencias en dos modalidades: monetarias y en especie.

Roberto Angulo, economista y socio fundador de Inclusión S.A.S, aseguró que para hacer cambios de este tipo (dar subsidios en especie), no son necesarias las facultades especiales. “Me sorprende que el Gobierno crea que ese artículo se necesita para poder hacer eso. Sentarse a trabajar es más sencillo de lo que creen”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.

Cuáles son esos poderes

Luego, en el artículo 87 se precisan facultades extraordinarias para crear la Agencia Nacional de Seguridad Digital, que sería una entidad descentralizada del orden Nacional, dentro de la Rama Ejecutiva, con personería jurídica, autonomía administrativa, financiera y patrimonio propio, adscrita al Departamento Administrativo de la Presidencia de la República.

“Esta entidad será responsable de la planificación, articulación y gestión de los riesgos de seguridad digital en el país y será el soporte institucional y de coordinación para la definición, ejecución, seguimiento y control de las estrategias, planes y acciones dirigidas a fortalecer la confianza y seguridad de todas las partes interesadas en el ámbito digital”, dice en el documento.

Otro de las facultades que llaman la atención, y que preocupan a los expertos, tiene que ver con la recuperación del Hospital San Juan de Dios - Instituto Materno Infantil.

El Artículo 102 dice que Petro podrá adelantar actividades para la adquisición, a título gratuito u oneroso, de la infraestructura de dicho Hospital, así como la creación de la persona jurídica para la prestación de servicios de salud o la investigación en salud y la expedición de las disposiciones para su operación.

Este punto está en línea con los mensajes que ha dado el Gobierno desde el año pasado en cuanto a la restauración del Hospital. “Le informo a la ciudadanía que se han abierto los procesos de licitación para restaurar el hospital San Juan de Dios de Bogotá en coordinación con la Alcaldía. La Nación comenzará con la restauración del Materno Infantil y la casa Siberia, continuaremos con los pabellones”, dijo Petro el año pasado.

Daniel Briceño, abogado especialista en Derecho Público de la Universidad Externado, deja abierta la pregunta de si dicho artículo puede poner en riesgo el proyecto de construcción de la nueva torre del hospital.

Más facultades el presidente

Una cuarta facultad permite que el Presidente expida el decreto con fuerza de ley que regule las condiciones especiales de reclusión de los miembros de pueblos y comunidades indígenas.

Mientras que la quinta busca que Petro regule los usos alternativos de la planta de coca y el cannabis, para fines medicinales, terapéuticos y científicos de sustancias psicoactivas; y la sexta, que expida normas con fuerza de ley para crear una entidad pública cuyo objetivo principal es el fomento de la construcción, mejoramiento y conservación de caminos vecinales o de carácter regional.

En cuanto al régimen legal del Grupo Bicentenario, el Artículo 168 plantea facultades especiales para que el primer mandatario homogenice las disposiciones que regulan la gobernanza y los regímenes de las entidades públicas de servicios financieros.

Y la última es una de las que más preocupa a los analistas, y tiene que ver con la estructuración de un grupo empresarial del sector eléctrico.

El artículo 173 le otorga facultades a Petro para que expida normas con fuerza de Ley para crear, suprimir, reestructurar, fusionar, escindir, liquidar o integrar empresas de generación, distribución y comercialización del sector eléctrico, con participación mayoritariamente de la Nación.

También le permitirá capitalizar y establecer las condiciones de aporte de capital de la Nación, en ejercicio de las facultades otorgadas por este artículo.

Daniela Mercado Mendoza, abogada en regulación eléctrica e hidrocarburos, resaltó que “lo que se busca es que Petro, en un periodo de seis meses, tenga la facultad de crear un ‘grupo empresarial’ a su antojo, liquidando las empresas que considere, para que sea la misma Nación la que preste los servicios de generación, distribución y comercialización”.

A esto se suma el hecho de que el presidente tomó la decisión de asumir el control tarifario de los servicios públicos.

