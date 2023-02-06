martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:08 AM

Se agudiza la crisis de la industria de hidrocarburos en Colombia por bloqueos viales en el Meta

Cinco empresas del sector de hidrocarburos afirmaron que la afectación en las operaciones petroleras en el Meta está impactando la carga de las refinerías de Cartagena y Barrancabermeja, lo cual pone en riesgo el suministro de combustibles líquidos en Colombia y otros países.
  Las graves consecuencias sociales y económica por el bloqueo de la vía que conduce de Puerto Gaitán a la vereda Rubiales, que ya completa siete días, ya se ve en los habitantes del departamento del Meta y a las compañías.
Las empresas de la industria de hidrocarburos, que operan en Puerto Gaitán (Meta), como Ecopetrol, Frontera, Hocol, Tecpetrol y Cepsa, a través de un comunicado, manifestaron su profunda preocupación por las graves consecuencias sociales y económicas que está generando el bloqueo de la vía que conduce de Puerto Gaitán a la vereda Rubiales, que ya completa siete días, afectando a los habitantes del departamento del Meta y a las compañías.

“Son 5.332 trabajadores del sector y sus familias perjudicados, que se suman a los de otras actividades productivas, a quienes se les está violando el derecho al trabajo y a la movilidad, impidiéndoles, de manera ilegal, el ingreso y salida de sus sitios de trabajo. La industria de hidrocarburos se solidariza con ellos y con los demás habitantes de la zona”, indicaron estas empresas en un documento.

Agregaron que los derechos humanos de todos los que hacen parte del territorio deben ser garantizados.

“Los impactos sociales y económicos son enormes, teniendo en cuenta que los manifestantes están negando el paso de víveres y alimentos, además del combustible necesario para el funcionamiento continuo de las operaciones de las empresas que a la fecha están dejando de producir 49.500 barriles por día”, dijo el comunicado.







Añadieron estas empresas que la afectación en las operaciones petroleras en el Meta están impactando la carga de las refinerías de Cartagena y Barrancabermeja, lo cual pone en riesgo el suministro de combustibles líquidos en Colombia y otros países a los que se exporta.

“Como industria, que también es usuaria de la vía Puerto Gaitán - Rubiales, respetamos el derecho a la protesta de los habitantes de la zona; sin embargo, rechazamos las vías de hecho. Por eso, invitamos a la comunidad, a las autoridades departamentales y locales, y al Gobierno nacional, a buscar soluciones conjuntas que permita levantar el bloqueo y lograr acuerdos en los que prime el bienestar del departamento”, concluyeron.

