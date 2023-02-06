martes, 07 febrero 2023
Sí habrá subsidio de ‘Mi Casa Ya’ para los próximos cuatro años, Ministerio de Vivienda confirmó que el programa continuará

La asignación del presupuesto al subsidio, aseguró la cartera, dependerá de la adición presupuestal que se adelantará esta semana en el Congreso.
  • Suministrada / VANGUARDIA En Colombia hay 5 millones de familias se encuentran en déficit habitacional
A pesar de los reparos y comentarios que el gobierno del presidente, Gustavo Petro, le había venido haciendo al programa de subsidios ‘Mi Casa Ya’, hoy se conoció que este no se desmontará sino que se seguirá aplicando.

Así lo confirmo la ministra de Vivienda, Catalina Velasco, quien en la tarde de este lunes compartió un documento a través de su cuenta de Twitter en el que se afirma que el programa “se va a mantener y tendrá cambios para beneficiar a los hogares con más necesidades en el país”.

En un comunicado, este ministerio precisó que el programa ‘Mi Casa Ya’, a través del cual el Gobierno nacional entrega subsidios para comprar

vivienda, se va a mantener y tendrá cambios para beneficiar a los hogares con más necesidades en el país.

“Como lo hemos manifestado, aunque el programa actual de entrega de subsidios funciona, los hogares acceden y hay un avance importante, no está llegando a los más pobres y vulnerables, y se concentra en las principales ciudades. Por eso estamos haciendo un trabajo muy juicioso para realizar los ajustes necesarios”, manifestó la ministra Velasco.

Agregó que 5 millones de familias se encuentran en déficit habitacional, un problema enorme en el cual está puesta su atención.

Como todos los años, la asignación de subsidios en 2023 se iniciará antes de finalizar el primer trimestre. La cantidad de subsidios dependerá de la adición presupuestal que se discutirá en el Congreso de la República.

“La voluntad del Gobierno es transformar y mejorar este programa que ha venido funcionando desde el 2015”, dijo esta cartera.

