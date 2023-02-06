martes, 07 febrero 2023
La joven heroína negra de Marvel salta a TV de la mano de Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne nos presenta el talentoso mundo de la diversidad y la comunidad en “Moon Girl”, con el elenco y el equipo rugiente en la primera colaboración de Disney TVA X Marvel Studios.
  • Fotograma cedido por Disney de una escena de “Moon Girl y Devil Dinosaur”, que se estrena el próximo viernes en Disney Channel. EFE / VANGUARDIA
“Moon Girl”, la pequeña heroína negra de Marvel, salta el próximo sábado a las pantallas con una serie de dibujos animados producida por Laurence Fishburne, el famoso Morfeo de “Matrix”, fruto de su “vocación” de producir historias centradas en la comunidad afroamericana, según dice Fishburne a EFE.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”, que se estrena el próximo viernes en Disney Channel, sigue las aventuras de Lunella Lafayette, la niña de 13 años protagonista del exitoso cómic de Marvel, en una ciudad de Nueva York aderezada con grandes dosis de fantasía pero que mantiene su mayor seña identitaria, la diversidad.

Esta heroína en patines y amante de la ciencia contará con un dinosaurio como compañero inseparable, además de su mejor amiga, para proteger a su barrio, el Lower East Side, de numerosos peligros entre los que no faltan villanas, ya que como dice la primera de ellas en el capítulo piloto, “Las mujeres pueden llegar a todo”.

En una entrevista por videoconferencia, Fishburne habla sobre los aspectos que le llevaron a embarcarse en la serie, anunciada en 2019, y bromea: “Lo primero y más importante es que (Lunella) tiene un dinosaurio de 15 metros -se ríe- pero también tiene un gran cerebro, y ese es su superpoder”.

“Es la primera superhéroe femenina, adolescente y afroamericana. Estas cosas son muy importantes, no las habíamos visto antes en una serie animada y son las que me animaron a querer llevarla a cabo”, responde, adoptando ya un gesto más serio.

“Vocación” de productor

No es la primera producción de Fishburne, que desde el año 2000 impulsa, a través de su productora, Cinema Gypsy Productions, proyectos televisivos y de cine en torno a historias de la comunidad negra, con personajes y actores negros.

Sobre si siente la responsabilidad de impulsar a la comunidad negra, con su voz profunda característica, y que da vida a uno de los villanos de la serie, lo aclara: “Creo que no es solo una responsabilidad, es una bendición poder hacerlo. Es más como mi vocación”.

“Siento la vocación de celebrar historias que están centradas en la gente negra, las cosas maravillosas que hacemos y las cosas maravillosas que podemos hacer”, explica.

Eso sí, admite que su papel de padre ha tenido peso en “Moon Girl”, puesto que su hija, Delilah, de 15 años, se erigió en “consultora jefe”. “Cada vez que se hacía un dibujo, cualquier animación, música... Se lo enseñaba a mi hija para que nos diera su aprobación”, revela con una sonrisa.

Creatividad e intención

Lo que más disfruta el Fishburne productor, que cuenta entre otros títulos con la comedia de ocho temporadas sobre una familia negra en EE.UU. “Black-ish” es “estar en la posición de crear un espacio para que otras personas expresen su creatividad”.

“El mayor gozo es ver a otras personas que están empezando su carrera o en un punto particular de su carrera en el que realmente pueden aplicar todo su talento, su capacidad e imaginación, y crear algo; y es genial ser parte de eso”, agrega.

Por eso, el artista se muestra tajante sobre la acogida de la serie: “Mis expectativas no importan. Mi intención es que la gente se sienta identificada; nuestra intención es hacer algo que la gente disfrute, que sea entretenido, divertido, edificante, emotivo”.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”, que también estará disponible en la plataforma Disney+, ya tiene en marcha una segunda temporada, en la que aparecerán personajes de la primera y “quizás algunos del Universo Cinemático Marvel”, así como “pistas ocultas” que relacionan ambas, adelantó.

