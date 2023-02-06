lunes, 06 febrero 2023
‘Llaman a la puerta’: la película de terror que ha superado a ‘Avatar 2’

Tras su primer fin de semana en cines, el nuevo proyecto del director M. Night Shyamalan ha recaudado 14,2 millones de dólares en taquilla.
El director de ‘Sexto sentido’ hace un nuevo intento de causar impacto en el género del terror con esta nueva propuesta, protagonizada por el actor Dave Baustista, más conocido por interpretar al personaje de Drax en las películas de ‘Guardianes de La Galaxia’ de Marvel.

‘Llaman a la puerta’ sigue la historia de Andrew y Eric, una pareja homosexual que, junto a su hija adoptiva Wen, deciden tomar unas vacaciones en una cabaña alejada de la civilización. En este lugar, los tres serán víctimas del más puro terror al ser secuestrados por un grupo de fanáticos quienes los obligarán a tomar una difícil decisión que podría evitar el fin del mundo.

La película ha llamado la atención del público debido al gran manejo que tiene en la presentación de temas sensibles, como es el caso de la homosexualidad, los prejuicios y acosos de la sociedad, y la religión.

Además, la participación de M. Night Shyamalan en el cine ha sido objeto de intriga y atención de la gran comunidad de fanáticos que el director ha conseguido desde sus primeros pasos en el cine, como la famosa ‘Sexto sentido’ (1999) y ‘Señales’ (2002), hasta proyecto más recientes, como ‘Fragmentado’ (2016) y ‘Glass’ (2019), siendo estas dos últimas junto con ‘El protegido’ (2000) la trilogía de películas protagonizada por Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson y James McAvoy.

¿‘Llaman a la puerta’ ha superado a ‘Avatar: El camino del agua’?

Pasado un fin de semana desde su estreno, ‘Llaman a la puerta’ ha logrado un recaudo estimado de 14,2 millones de dólares en la taquilla norteamericana, coronándose como la primera en el top de recaudación a principios del mes de febrero. Esta cifra resulta ser un gran logro para la película puesto que su presupuesto fue de 20 millones de dólares.

Otro estreno que también superó por pocos millones a la recaudación de ‘Avatar 2’ a principios de este mes fue ‘80 for Brady’, que recaudó 12,5 millones de dólares.

La atención hacia ‘Avatar: El camino del agua’ se ha visto disminuida en los últimos días al ver que su recaudación fue de 10,8 millones de dólares, contemplando el cercano final de su tiempo en pantalla. Aún así, la recaudación total a lo largo de sus meses en el cine ha registrado ganancias increíbles, acumulando 636,4 millones de dólares en Estados Unidos y un total de 2,170 millones a nivel mundial.

