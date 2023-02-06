lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 3:22 PM

“Los Reyes del Mundo” y “Rebelión” son favoritas en los Premios Latinos

Se dieron a conocer las películas preseleccionadas para la décima edición de los Premios Platino a lo mejor del cine iberoamericano, entre las cuales se encuentran 22 precandidaturas de obras colombianas.
  • “Los Reyes del Mundo” y “Rebelión” son favoritas en los Premios Latinos

Además, la serie colombiana “Pálpito” de Netflix, y “Noticia de un secuestro” de Prime Video, fueron las producciones televisivas colombianas que lideran esta lista con seis preselecciones, seguida por “Goles en contra” y “Juanpis González: La serie”, ambas con cuatro candidaturas.

La décima entrega de estos galardones tendrá lugar el sábado 22 de abril en Palacio Municipal de Ifema Madrid, ciudad que por cuarta ocasión acoge esta fiesta de la cinematografía iberoamericana, y que contará, dentro de sus presentadores principales, el talento y carisma de la colombiana Carolina Gaitán.

Para esta edición, los premios suman una nueva categoría a la Mejor Película en el Género de Comedia Iberoamericana de Ficción, en la cual se encuentra preseleccionada la más reciente película de Dago García y la que marcó el debut actoral de la presentadora Laura Acuña, “El último hombre sobre la tierra”.

Lea además: La atención al cliente con chatbots humanizados: ¿Una realidad?

Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett y Mabel Cadena estelarizan Black Panther 2, película que cierra la tan criticada Fase 4 del UCM y que ahora se puede maratonear desde casa. Internet / VANGUARDIA
Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett y Mabel Cadena estelarizan Black Panther 2, película que cierra la tan criticada Fase 4 del UCM y que ahora se puede maratonear desde casa. Internet / VANGUARDIA
“Wakanda Forever”, el mejor estreno de una película de Marvel en Disney Plus
Fotograma cedido por Disney de una escena de “Moon Girl y Devil Dinosaur”, que se estrena el próximo viernes en Disney Channel. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Fotograma cedido por Disney de una escena de “Moon Girl y Devil Dinosaur”, que se estrena el próximo viernes en Disney Channel. EFE / VANGUARDIA
La joven heroína negra de Marvel salta a TV de la mano de Laurence Fishburne

Con un total de 812 obras iberoamericanas estrenadas, 2021 fue un año de asentamiento para producción audiovisual tras la situación de la pandemia a la que el sector se enfrentó en 2020. La industria se ha disparado con las 994 obras estrenadas durante 2022 (con 834 películas y 160 series), de las que un total de 237 producciones han sido preseleccionadas (con 194 películas y 43 series) para estar entre las 20 candidatas a nominación por categoría, lista que será anunciada próximamente.

De la lista de 20 candidaturas por categoría, se extraerán las cuatro finalistas de cada una de las 23 categorías de los Premios Platino. 21 países cuentan con precandidaturas para los galardones, siendo los países con más preselecciones en categorías de cine España, Cuba, México, Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Portugal, República Dominicana, Uruguay y Venezuela; mientras que los países con mayor representación en series son, por orden de número de precandidaturas, México (23), Colombia (22), Argentina (20), España (19) y Chile (16).

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también