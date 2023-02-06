martes, 07 febrero 2023
“Wakanda Forever”, el mejor estreno de una película de Marvel en Disney Plus

La plataforma lanzó el pasado miércoles la última película de la franquicia, protagonizada por Letitia Wright, la nueva pantera negra.
  • Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett y Mabel Cadena estelarizan Black Panther 2, película que cierra la tan criticada Fase 4 del UCM y que ahora se puede maratonear desde casa. Internet / VANGUARDIA
    Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett y Mabel Cadena estelarizan Black Panther 2, película que cierra la tan criticada Fase 4 del UCM y que ahora se puede maratonear desde casa.

Disney Plus lanzó el pasado 1 de febrero el filme Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, el cierre de la emocionante historia protagonizada esta vez por la actriz Letitia Wright, tras la muerte de Chadwick Boseman.

“Wakanda Forever”se convirtió en el mejor estreno de película de Marvel en Disney Plus, una maravillosa producción para toda la familia se encuentra dirigida por Ryan Coogler, con un guión escrito por Joe Robert Cole, junto a su director.

Según el sitio especializado español Filmaffinity, el crítico Brandon Zachary,​ de CBR, habló sobre el largometraje creado por Marvel Studios y Walt Disney Pictures: “Una epopeya poderosa y a veces conmovedora que sobresale con respecto a la película anterior y que constituye un bello homenaje”.

Tras la pérdida de su rey T’Challa, el pueblo de Wakanda batalla contra las potencias mundiales que intervienen en su territorio, con el objetivo de quitárselos.

Mientras los wakandianos intentan sobrevivir en esta nueva fase, los combatientes deberán actuar unidos, con la ayuda del Perro de la Guerra Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) y Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

