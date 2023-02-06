martes, 07 febrero 2023
¿Aburrido? La cara de Ben Affleck en los Grammy inunda las redes sociales

Los usuarios de las redes en varias partes del mundo no pudieron evitar reírse de la mala cara que tenía el esposo de Jennifer López cada que era enfocado por la cámara
    Al haber sido televisado en varias partes del mundo y volverse tendencia, algunos dijeron que Ben Affleck es el primer meme de febrero. Internet / VANGUARDIA
Mientras al parecer Jennifer López estaba divirtiéndose de lo lindo, la cara que tenía su esposo, Ben Affleck, sugería que había ido a la fuerza a la noche más esperada de la música.

Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles

Affleck es tendencia en las redes sociales por su presencia en la gala anoche de los premios Grammy. El popular actor Ben Affleck asistió a la gala de la 65 edición de los premios Grammy junto a López, y se mantuvo a su lado durante toda la ceremonia, las redes sociales han decidido que el intérprete tenía un aspecto de lo más desdichado.

Cada vez que la cámara de la emisión de la ceremonia más importante de la música se paraba sobre la pareja, los comentarios se multiplicaban.

¿La razón? El semblante serio y poco festivo del actor, que muchos no dudaron en describir como “miserable”, especialmente durante el momento en que Affleck y López escuchaban a Stevie Wonder interpretar el precioso tema “Higher Ground” durante la gala.

“Por muy mal día que estés teniendo, te prometo que no eres tan miserable como Ben Affleck en los Grammy en este momento”; “Ben Affleck preferiría estar en cualquier otro lugar que no fuera la primera fila en los Grammys 2023 viendo a Stevie Wonder”; “Ben Affleck tiene cara de que lo obligan a ir a todo”, son algunos de la larga lista de comentarios, todos en la misma línea y acompañados de distintos cortes protagonizados por la pareja, que han inundado la red social Twitter durante la noche.

Durante el espectacular segmento de mitad del espectáculo, “Back to Motown”, Jennifer fue captada bailando alegremente en la mesa donde los dos estaban sentados, mientras el actor de Argo tenía una cara de enojo. “De seguro, Ben Affleck preferiría estar en cualquier otra parte que en la primera fila de los Grammys mirando a Stevie Wonder cantar Higher Ground”.

