martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:17 AM

Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles

Beyoncé se convirtió esta noche en la artista con mayor número de Grammys en la historia al haber alcanzado los 32 tras recibir esta noche, hasta el momento, cuatro gramófonos, durante la 65ª edición de la máxima fiesta de la música.
  • De las nueve nominaciones, la artista obtuvo cuatro premios por su último álbum Renaissance, convirtiéndose en la artista más premiada de la historia de los Grammy Awards con 32 galardones. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    De las nueve nominaciones, la artista obtuvo cuatro premios por su último álbum Renaissance, convirtiéndose en la artista más premiada de la historia de los Grammy Awards con 32 galardones. EFE / VANGUARDIA
  • El británico Harry Style ganó el premio al álbum del año por “Harry’s House”. Internet / VANGUARDIA
    El británico Harry Style ganó el premio al álbum del año por “Harry’s House”. Internet / VANGUARDIA

Beyoncé se coronó esta noche como la artista con más Grammy de la historia al hacerse con cuatro gramófonos y sumar ya 34, en una edición que consagró al británico Harry Styles, ganador del premio al álbum del año por “Harry’s House”.

Le interesa: Beyoncé anuncia gira internacional que la llevará a Europa y Norteamérica

Styles recogía impactado el premio más importante de una noche en la que hubo otras sorpresas como la de cantautora de blues y rock Bonnie Raitt, de 73 años, que ganó en el apartado de canción del año y la joven intérprete de jazz Samara Joy fue elegida como mejor nueva artista por la Academia de la Grabación de Estados Unidos.

La cantante de música urbana Lizzo salió victoriosa en la categoría de grabación del año por “About Damn Time”, tras lo que envió un cariñoso mensaje a la propia Beyoncé: “Cambiaste mi vida, te quiero y que Dios te Bendiga”.

Agencia EFE/ Vanguardia
Agencia EFE/ Vanguardia
En imágenes: Los Ángeles se vistió de gala con la entrega de los Grammy
Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles
Yina Calderón y sus candentes declaraciones sobre influencers

“Queen B” batió el récord que ostentaba el director húngaro Georg Solti, con 31 premios Grammy, tras añadir cuatro galardones a los 28 con los que ya contaba.

$!Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles

La artista estaba nominada en nueve apartados, pero sus triunfos llegaron en las categorías de mejor canción de R&B; mejor interpretación tradicional de este mismo género; mejor álbum de dance o electrónica por “Renaissance”; y mejor grabación también de dance o electrónica de la mano de “Breaky My Soul”.

Se recomienda: Salma Hayek y Channing Tatum protagonizan baile exótico en “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

“Estoy tratando de no emocionarme. Gracias a Dios por cuidarme; a mi tía que ya no está conmigo; a mis padres por quererme y animarme; a mi bello marido y a mis tres hijos. Por supuesto, también a la comunidad queer por apoyarme tanto”, expresó entre lágrimas después de hacer historia.

La noche de Beyoncé se vio parcialmente empañada por el triunfo de “Harry’s House” con el que Styles consiguió que uno de los discos más reproducidos de 2022 en todas las plataformas consiguiera ser laureado en los premios más reputados de la industria musical a nivel internacional.

Tampoco pudo la artista continuar agrandando su legado debido a que Raitt -hija de la estrella de musicales de Broadway John Raitt y de la pianista Marge Gooddard- sorprendió embolsándose el gramófono a canción del año por “Just Like That”.

“Estoy totalmente sorprendida, es una canción sobre curación y cómo afectó psicológicamente la pandemia a muchas personas”, explicó Raitt en sala de prensa minutos después.

Además: ¡Qué orgullo! “Encanto” gana dos Grammy a mejor banda sonora para medios visuales

La mayor decepción de esta edición fue para Adele, que tenía siete candidaturas y solo se alzó con el gramófono a mejor interpretación en solitario de pop por “Easy On Me”.

Por otra parte, la 65ª entrega de los Grammy quedará como la primera vez en la que un disco íntegramente en español, “Un Verano Sin Ti” de Bad Bunny, se colaba en la categoría de álbum del año, aunque el puertorriqueño no logró ganar el premio.

Sí se llevó el Grammy al mejor álbum de música urbana.

Y lo que Bad Bunny logró también fue poner en pie al auditorio del Crypto.com Arena con su actuación de arranque de la gala, mostrando el mostrar el poder y la influencia de los latinos en el panorama musical actual.

$!Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles

La ceremonia tuvo otro de sus momentos álgidos cuando se conmemoraron cinco décadas de historia del rap con un premio honorífico al icono Dr. Dre, y con actuaciones muy aplaudidas de exponentes como Lil Wayne, Future o Lil Baby.

Un género en el que Kendrick Lamar arrasó con tres premios en las categorías de mejor álbum gracias a “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”; mejor canción de rap con “The Heart Part 5”; y mejor interpretación melódica de rap por “Die Hard”.

Vea esto: Premios Grammy 2023: ¿Quiénes lideran las nominaciones?

Entre los más reconocidos también sobresalió Brandi Carlile, que se llevó el premio mejor álbum de música tradicional estadounidense; a la mejor interpretación de rock y a la mejor canción de este mismo género con “Brooken Horses”.

Además, esta edición sirvió para que la Academia de la Grabación de EE.UU. reforzará su imagen de defensa de los derechos humanos y de las libertades de las mujeres con el recién inaugurado galardón al cambio social.

La primera dama de Estados Unidos, Jill Biden, fue la encargada de anunciar este reconocimiento, que fue para el cantante iraní Shervin Hajipour, autor de canciones que sirvieron de banda sonora para las protestas en el país persa después de la muerte de la joven Mahsa Amini.

$!Beyoncé hace historia en unos Grammy que consagran a Harry Styles
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también