Gerard Piqué y Clara Chía se burlan de la prensa española en plena calle

Este miércoles, en un video fueron captados Gerard Piqué y Clara Chía, mientras daban un paseo por las calles de Barcelona y presumían radiantes su relación.
Sin embargo, han levantado distintas opiniones por la manera en que ambos reaccionan a las preguntas del periodista.

En las imágenes se puede detallar cómo Piqué trata de escudar a Chía, mientras ella oculta su rostro de las cámaras. De esta manera, ambos se burlan del periodista y evaden sus preguntas, mientras este trata de encontrar alguna respuesta, de quien era la amante del exfutbolista.

Una de las preguntas, con las que abordaron a la pareja, fue sobre el supuesto ataque de ansiedad que sufrió Clara Chía, a lo que el ex de Shakira, respondió: “¿Cogió una ansiedad? ¿En serio? ¿Una ansiedad?”.

Asimismo, el paparazzi indagó sobre el cumpleaños de Chía, asegurando que era mañana y Piqué contestó: “¿Mañana es el cumpleaños? ¿Pero qué te has tomado? ¿Mañana es el cumpleaños? ¿Pero qué dices? No es mañana”.

Por último, también se les preguntó si eran ciertos los rumores de que los padres del exjugador del Barcelona, estarían aburridos de las fiestas de Shakira, pero esta vez quien respondió fue Clara Chía: “Oye, ¿es normal?”, haciendo referencia al ataque de preguntas del periodista.

Con esto, una vez más, la polémica pareja despierta el ruido de la prensa, mientras Shakira sigue cosechando éxitos con la Music Session #53 que grabó junto Bizarrap y en la que se burlan tanto de Piqué como de Chía.

