“Me tiré al alcohol”: la colaboración más esperada entre Jessi Uribe y Yeison Jiménez

Jessi Uribe y Yeison Jiménez son dos de los exponentes más importantes de la actualidad, han catapultado su género como uno de los más escuchados.

Por primera vez, dos titanes de la música popular colombiana se juntan en una colaboración que los seguidores han esperado durante años. Jessi Uribe y Yeison Jiménez se unen para producir “Me Tiré Al Alcohol”, una canción llena de nuevos sonidos dentro del género y que ratifica el despecho como una temática que siempre marca tendencias.

Jessi Uribe y Yeison Jiménez son dos de los exponentes más importantes de la actualidad, han catapultado su género como uno de los más escuchados en Colombia, y se han consolidado dentro del público juvenil con nuevas propuestas.

“Me Tiré Al Alcohol” se convierte, sin duda alguna, en el himno de “Titanes Tour 2023”, un espectáculo de alto nivel que se toma 12 ciudades y municipios del país, siendo una de las apuestas más retadoras este año y que romperá con los esquemas de la música popular.

“¡Queremos hacer historia! Con esta canción y este tour queremos reafirmar que el género está en uno de sus mejores momentos. Esta es una sorpresa que teníamos guardada, hace mucho nos pedían este junte y estamos felices de complacer a nuestros seguidores. ¡Ya queremos tocarla en vivo!” comenta Jessi Uribe.

Este tema surgió en uno de los esquemas más usados actualmente, los campamentos de composición. Allí participaron Jessi Uribe, Yeison Jiménez, Yohan Úsuga, de Colombia y Salvador Yussif, Aponte Marcos, Rogelio Salazar Avalos, de México. La producción es de Yohan Úsuga.

“Esta es la unión de dos generaciones jóvenes, poderosas, de dos gigantes que aman esta profesión y estamos entregando todo para que nuestros seguidores disfruten de lo mejor de nosotros en vivo. Llevábamos varios años buscando la canción perfecta y ‘Me Tiré Al Alcohol’ es de esos temas desgarradores, de despecho, la pura tusa como le decimos. Un sencillo donde cada uno se luce vocalmente y en su interpretación”, concluye Yeison Jiménez.

El video oficial de “Me Tiré Al Alcohol” se grabó en la ciudad de Medellín; la historia gira en torno a dos amigos que se conocen mientras luchan contra el despecho y el alcohol. Fue producido por Alejandra Jaimes y la productora audiovisual Santandereana Disuart, bajo la dirección de Edwin Jaimes.

“Me Tiré Al Alcohol” es presentado bajo los sellos Mano De Obra Music, Bohemios Music Y YJ Company, el sencillo ya se encuentra disponible en todas las plataformas digitales.

Este es apenas el inicio de un gran año para Jessi Uribe y Yeison Jiménez, con esta propuesta su proyección internacional continúa creciendo y abriéndose paso en nuevos mercados que cada vez consumen más el género popular colombiano.

