Ya es oficial: esta es la lista de los artistas nominados a los Grammy 2024

-”What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish

-”Ghost In The Machine”, SZA y Phoebe Bridgers

-The War And Treaty

-”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey

-”Phantom Of The Opera”, Ghost

-”Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys

-”For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers

-”Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure

-”I Inside The Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey

-”In Times New Roman...”, Queens Of The Stone Age

-”But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters

-”Emotion Sickness”, Queens Of The Stone Age

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

-”Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown

-”Back To Love”, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley

-”ICU”, Coco Jones

-”How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét

-”Kill Bill”, SZA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

-”Simple”, Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

-”Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon

-”Hollywood”, Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

-”Good Morning”, PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

-”Love Language”, SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

“Angel”, Halle

“Back To Love”, Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley

“ICU”, Coco Jones

“On My Mama”, Victoria Monét”

-”Snooze”, SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO

-”Since I Have A Lover”, 6LACK

-”The Love Album: Off The Grid”, Diddy

-”Nova”, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

-”The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe

-”SOS”, SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

-”Girls Night Out”, Babyface

-”What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones

-”Special Occasion”, Emily King

-”JAGUAR II”, Victoria Monét

-”CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP”, Summer Walker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

-”The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

-”Love Letter”, Black Thought

-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

-”Players”, Coi Leray

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

-”Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

-”Attention”, Doja Cat

-”Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”All My Life”, Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

-”Low”, SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

-”Attention”, Doja Cat

-”Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]”, Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

-”Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert

-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

-”Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”MICHAEL”, Killer Mike

-”HEROES & VILLIANS”, Metro Boomin

-”King’s Disease III”, Nas

-”UTOPIA”, Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA

-”A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba

-”For Your Consideration’24 -The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William

-”Grocery Shopping With My Mother”, Kevin Powell

-”The Light Inside”, J. Ivy

-”When The Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet

((((Música Latina)))

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

-”Quietude”, Eliane Elias

-”My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

-”Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

-”Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente

-”El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo