lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 6:50 AM

Yina Calderón y sus candentes declaraciones sobre influencers

Yina Calderón se pasó de copas y no perdió oportunidad para hablar nuevamente sobre los creadores de contenido que le caen mal, durante una transmisión en vivo a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Con una canción de guaracha de fondo y borracha, Yina empezó a hablar primero de las personas que la criticaban y luego, uno a uno de los influencers con los que ha tenido una mala relación.

La primera en la lista fue Andrea Valdiri: “Me cae mal porque es una mentirosa, no es nada de lo que ustedes creen”. Después, arremetió contra La Liendra: “¿Por qué me cae mal? Porque es igual, pero se ha caído, porque Dios le demostró que, sin Instagram, nadie es nadie”.

El turno fue para Yeferson Cossio: “¿Por qué me cae mal Cossio? No me caía mal. ¿Por qué me cae mal? Cree que tiene la plata de la vida y no tiene nada”.

Finalmente, Yina Calderón preguntó a las personas en el en vivo: “¿Con quién seguimos? ¿‘WestCol’? ¿Aida?”, dijo entre risas, y finalizó la controversial transmisión diciendo que los influencers no son lo que parecen.

Vale la pena aclarar que Yina ya ha tenido peleas en el pasado con estos creadores de contenido, y no es la primera vez que por medio de transmisiones en vivo, y en estado de embriaguez, dice todo lo que tiene guardado.

