Tenga cuidado con estos componentes contaminantes de electrodomésticos en desuso

Elementos como el plomo, cadmio, mercurio y arsénicos presentes en los circuitos son algunos de los componentes peligrosos que pueden estar presentes en los equipos eléctricos y electrónicos en desuso.
El calentamiento global sigue siendo una de las preocupaciones más grandes de gobiernos, ciudadanos, científicos y empresarios. A raíz de varios análisis para determinar la afectación sufrida por la capa de ozono por cuenta de la contaminación que emitimos los humanos, se evidenció que algunos gases refrigerantes utilizados en neveras antiguas tenían mucho que ver con ello.

Así lo explicó Néstor Hincapié, jefe técnico de la Corporación para el Manejo Posconsumo de Electrodomésticos RED VERDE, quien recordó cómo en 1987 ya 46 países habían logrado ponerse de acuerdo para suscribirse al protocolo de Montreal iniciativa para abandonar progresivamente tales sustancias de los procesos industriales. En 1997 Colombia prohibió la utilización industrial de clorofluorocarbonos, CFC.

Con el fin de darle tiempo a una solución científica definitiva, los fabricantes se encontraron con los hidrofluorocarburos HFC y los hidroclorofluorocarburos HCFC, que son menos agresivos con la capa de ozono y el medio ambiente en general, pero que aún no eran la solución definitiva. Ahora, con los últimos avances se ha podido llegar a un punto cero de contaminación, los fabricantes elaboraron gases como HC, HFO, CO2, NH3, todos con cero daño a la capa de ozono.

Los mencionados gases dañinos que se usaban en la fabricación de neveras antiguamente también están presentes dentro de las espumas aislantes usadas en las paredes internas para conservar el frío, que al además estar compuestas de poliuretano, el daño que pueden hacer al ambiente es mucho mayor.

¿Cómo no contaminar más?

Las afectaciones provendrían, señaló el experto, de procesos inadecuados a la hora de desechar estos electrodomésticos, porque terminan en rellenos sanitarios, fuentes de agua, terrenos baldíos. Que al estar expuestos a mezclarse con otras sustancias, al agua, sol y demás elementos del ambiente, provocando su dispersión y filtración a la tierra. Un ejemplo claro son los circuitos integrados, tienen componentes como cobre, oro, zinc, berilio, tantalio, plomo, cadmio, mercurio, litio y arsénico, todos dañinos en contacto con el agua, el fuego y el suelo.

Por ello, se recomienda a los usuarios que estén por desechar sus neveras y demás electrodomésticos, que lo hagan con la asistencia de Red Verde, una entidad sin ánimo de lucro que recolecta estos artículos para darles el mejor manejo técnico posible. La línea de atención nacional es 3173050510 o en la web www.redverde.co .

