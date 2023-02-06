martes, 07 febrero 2023
Crean campaña para inclusión en restaurantes de niños con espectro del autismo

“Espacios Azules” implementa la capacitación de todos los colaboradores en esta temática y la incorporación de un menú especial desarrollado en pictogramas.
Con el objetivo de seguir promoviendo la diversidad, integración e inclusión de todas las personas, Arcos Dorados, operador exclusivo de McDonald’s en Colombia, presenta la iniciativa “Espacios Azules”, con la que acondicionó sus 74 restaurantes en el país para que las personas con autismo y sus familias, puedan disfrutar su experiencia de compra y consumo, a través de atención personalizada y adaptación de sus espacios. El proyecto incluye la capacitación de más de 360 colaboradores que trabajan en los restaurantes y la creación de un menú especialmente adaptado con pictogramas para personas con espectro del autismo.

La implementación fue desarrollada con el apoyo de la Liga Colombiana de Autismo, una organización que a través de sus acciones busca transformar prácticas de exclusión de la población con espectro autista, visibilizándolos desde sus fortalezas y necesidades.

Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), 1 de cada 160 niños tiene autismo. En Colombia no existen estadísticas oficiales que evidencien cuántas personas están en el espectro del autismo. Por eso, McDonald’s reafirma su compromiso con la sociedad y adapta sus más de 74 locales en Colombia para que personas con autismo puedan disfrutar de sus restaurantes mejorando su experiencia y la de sus familias.

Entre las acciones que se implementan para acondicionar todos los restaurantes con Espacios Azules se encuentran: disminución de la intensidad de las luces y la música, y se evita realizar tareas durante la visita para no generar sonidos molestos o excesivos que puedan afectarlos. A su vez, el personal recibió una capacitación para brindar una mejor atención como, por ejemplo, dar prioridad en la fila de pedidos, recibir una atención personalizada y que quienes dialoguen con la persona durante su momento de compra, pongan un especial cuidado en el tono de la voz para que la experiencia de las familias sea la adecuada. Además, se le ofrece un menú en pictogramas desarrollado por McDonald’s, para facilitar la elección de los niños y niñas al momento de la compra.

“Uno de los pilares de nuestra estrategia socio-ambiental “Receta del futuro” con la que buscamos impactar positivamente en las comunidades donde operamos, es Diversidad e Inclusión, y es bajo este pilar creamos “Espacios Azules”. Queremos que la visita a nuestros locales sea una experiencia única para todos. Por eso, desde el 20 de diciembre de 2022 empezamos con un plan piloto a trabajar con todos nuestros empleados internamente esta iniciativa y la experiencia hasta hoy ha sido muy valorada. Las familias de personas con autismo nos han manifestado gratitud por crear estos espacios en los que se pueden sentir a gusto de disfrutar un ambiente inclusivo y cálido, junto a nuestros productos. Esto nos llena el corazón y nos impulsa a seguir creando iniciativas que impacten positivamente y generen más conciencia en la comunidad”, aseguró Héctor Orozco, Director General de Arcos Dorados en Colombia.

La compañía busca siempre aprovechar su gran escala para estar cerca de la comunidad y generar iniciativas de gran impacto social. “La discapacidad no está en las personas, si no en las barreras que impone el entorno. A través de “Espacios Azules”, somos la primera en el sector en preparar nuestros restaurantes de comida rápida para recibir a personas del Espectro Autista y sus familias, en espacios especialmente diseñados para ellos”, agregó Héctor Orozco, Director General de Arcos Dorados en Colombia.

