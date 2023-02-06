martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:24 PM

Alopecia: así es la enfermedad que sufre Dayro Moreno

La pérdida del cabello afecta tanto a hombres como a mujeres. Algunos prefieren ignorarla y otros sí buscan causas y tratamientos. Esto dicen expertos.
  • Alopecia: así es la enfermedad que sufre Dayro Moreno

El delantero tolimense que integra el club de fútbol profesional, Once Caldas, sufre de alopecia, una condición que, según expertos de la Clínica Mayo, afecta el cuero cabelludo y puede ser temporal o permanente.

En diálogo con El Universal, Claudia Arenas, médica dermatóloga y miembro de la Asociación Colombiana de Dermatología (Asocolderma), explicó que la alopecia o también llamada calvicie, es el resultado de cambios hormonales, afecciones médicas o por herencia.

“Alopecias hay muchas. Hay alopecias que son cicatriciales, que son aquellas que se producen como consecuencia de una enfermedad del cuero cabelludo; mientras que las no cicatriciales son las que tienen otros factores desencadenantes y la más común es la alopecia androgenética (calvicie común)”, detalla la dermatóloga.

La experta explica que la pérdida del cabello ocurre de repente y se evidencia con una o más zonas de calvicie circulares que pueden coincidir. En los hombres la pérdida de cabello ocurre en la parte superior y frontal de la cabeza; mientras que en mujeres la pérdida de cabello es notoria en la parte superior y la coronilla de la cabeza.

Mujeres activistas de Médicos del Mundo realizan un acto en la plaza del Museo Reina Sofía en Madrid, con motivo del Día Internacional de la Tolerancia Cero contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Mujeres activistas de Médicos del Mundo realizan un acto en la plaza del Museo Reina Sofía en Madrid, con motivo del Día Internacional de la Tolerancia Cero contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Hoy, 6 de febrero, Día Internacional contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina
Pixabay / VANGUARDIA
Pixabay / VANGUARDIA
Niños exigentes: ABC para una nutrición adecuada

Las personas suelen perder de 50 a 100 hebras de cabello al día; sin embargo, la calvicie puede aparecer de repente o progresivamente, y afectar solo el cuero cabelludo o todo el cuerpo.

¿Cuándo empezar a preocuparse?

La dermatóloga Claudia Arenas en el caso de las personas que sufren de alopecia androgenética es importante que identifiquen si hay más caída de la habitual o si sucede en parches.

Lea además: Conozca cómo prevenir el cáncer ginecológico y salvar su vida

“El tratamiento de la alopecia es muy individualizado en cada paciente. Si es un paciente que tiene caída del pelo activa por el estímulo hormonal, uno puede dejar también dentro de los tratamientos la combinación de bloqueantes hormonales (antiandrógenos) sumado a sustancias que saquen pelos o complejos multivitaminicos”, puntualizó Arenas.

Expertos de la Clínica Mayo también recomiendan acudir al especialista si está afligido por su pérdida de cabello y desea iniciar su tratamiento.

Síntomas

Entre los signos y los síntomas de la pérdida del cabello se pueden incluir:

Pérdida gradual en la parte superior de la cabeza: este es el tipo más frecuente de pérdida del cabello y afecta a las personas a medida que envejecen.

Calvas circulares o irregulares: algunas personas pierden el cabello en zonas de calvicie circulares o en parches sobre el cuero cabelludo, la barba o las cejas. Puede haber picazón o dolor en la piel antes de que se caiga el cabello.

Aflojamiento repentino del cabello: un choque físico o emocional puede aflojar el cabello. Es posible que se caigan mechones de cabello al peinarse o lavarse el cabello, o incluso luego de tirarlo con suavidad. Este tipo de pérdida de cabello es temporal.

Pérdida del cabello en todo el cuerpo: algunos trastornos y tratamientos médicos como la quimioterapia contra el cáncer pueden ocasionar la pérdida del cabello en todo el cuerpo.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también