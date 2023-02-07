martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Exposición

En la Alianza Colombo Francesa en Bucaramanga se desarrolla la exposición de la artista Elizabeth Harker.
  • Carlos Barrios, Elizabeth Harker, Ámbar Caballero y Ciro Miguel Caballero. Diego Calderón / VANGUARDIA
  • Ángela Mayerli Hernández, Jennifer Harcker, Elizabeth Harker, Janeth McCormick y Joaquín Bretón. Diego Calderón / VANGUARDIA
Ángela Castro Ariza

Periodista de Vanguardia desde 1996. Egresada de la Universidad Autónoma de Bucaramanga. Editora de la sección de Tendencias y Vanguardia Kids. Editora nocturna.

@acastro72

acastro@vanguardia.com

