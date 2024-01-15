Emocionante noche de triunfos: Estos son los ganadores de los 'Premios Emmy' 2024

La 75ª edición de los premios Emmy, que honra lo mejor de la televisión, tuvo lugar en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles el pasado 15 de enero. La ceremonia, que inicialmente se pospuso debido a la huelga de actores y escritores, finalmente se llevó a cabo con gran emoción y espectáculo.

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Brian Cox (Succession), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Sarah Snook (Succession).

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Theo James (The White Lotus), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - GANADOR, Alan Ruck (Succession), Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - GANADORA, Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus).

Mejor serie de drama

Andor (Disney+), Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), House of the Dragon (HBO/Max), The Last of Us (HBO/Max), Succession (HBO/Max), The White Lotus (HBO/Max), Yellowjackets (Showtime).

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, película o antología

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six), Ali Wong (Beef).

Mejor actor en serie limitada, película o antología

Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy), Steven Yeun (Beef).

Mejor serie limitada, película o antología

Beef (Netflix), Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix), Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video), Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+).

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Joseph Lee (Beef), Ray Liotta (Black Bird), Young Mazino (Beef), Jesse Plemons (Love & Death).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, película o antología

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales), Maria Bello (Beef), Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble), Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales), Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six), Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) - GANADORA, Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things).

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) - GANADORA, Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Bill Hader (Barry), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - GANADOR.

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - GANADOR, Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry).

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - GANADORA, Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC), Barry (HBO/Max), The Bear (FX), Jury Duty (Freevee), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Wednesday (Netflix).

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) - GANADOR, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+).

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race (CBS), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - GANADOR, Survivor (CBS), Top Chef (Bravo), The Voice (NBC)

Recomendado: Daniela Álvarez debuta como cantante en una emotiva interpretación de alabanza