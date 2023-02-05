lunes, 06 febrero 2023
Imágenes: Ola de frío polar deja récords en EE.UU. y Canadá de hasta -50°

En algunos puntos urbanos de estos países las temperaturas rondaron los -50 grados y las autoridades recomendaron a las personas no salir a menos que sea necesario.
La ola de frío polar procedente de Canadá dejó marcas récord en el noreste de Estados Unidos durante el pasado viernes y sábado, pero la Agencia Nacional de Meteorología (ANM) ya espera una “rápida moderación” de las temperaturas para mañana domingo.

El punto más alto de la región, Mount Washington (New Hampshire), registró el viernes una sensación térmica nunca vista de -108 grados Fahrenheit (-78 grados Celsius) a causa de las bajas temperaturas y los vientos gélidos que han tenido en alerta a los estados de la zona, según The Washington Post.

Precisamente se atribuyó a los peligrosos vientos un accidente ocurrido el viernes en Southwick (Massachussetts), en el que un árbol cayó sobre un vehículo dejando gravemente herida a la conductora, una mujer de 23 años, y causando la muerte de su sobrina, una bebé, reportaron medios locales.

Entre las marcas alcanzadas, este sábado las ciudades de Boston (Massachussetts) y Providence (Rhode Island) bajaron a 23 y 22 grados Celsius bajo cero, respectivamente, superando récords de hace más de un siglo.

En la ciudad de Nueva York, las temperaturas se situaron esta madrugada en unos 15 grados Celsius bajo cero, pero como en otros muchos puntos de la región los vientos gélidos contribuyeron a sensaciones térmicas mucho más frías.

Ayer, la ANM todavía tenía en alerta por vientos gélidos a la zona de Nueva Inglaterra, que abarca los estados de Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut y Rhode Island, así como al estado de Nueva York.

No obstante, ya empezaba a reflejarse la menor peligrosidad del clima en la cantidad de población bajo alerta, que era de 15 millones por la mañana y esta tarde ya se reducía a un millón, recoge CNN.

La ANM anticipó en una nota “una rápida moderación de las temperaturas en el noreste el domingo, después de un par de días de mínimas récord y valores de vientos gélidos históricamente fríos”, aunque en la zona de Nueva Inglaterra el punto de congelación no se superará hasta la tarde.

Entre tanto, en Canadá se registraron temperaturas muy similares. El Ejecutivo incluso emitió alertas por el frío extremo en gran parte de Quebec y las provincias marítimas, donde se alcanzaron los -40 y -50 grados según las regiones.

En el aeropuerto internacional de Montreal, durante la madrugada, la temperatura bajó hasta los -29 grados aunque la sensación térmica fue significativamente menor, de -41 grados.

