miércoles, 09 agosto 2023
miércoles 09 de agosto de 2023 - 10:00 AM

“Muchas drogas y alcohol”: Así es la fiesta de luna llena en Tailandia en la que se dieron cita Daniel Sancho y el cirujano colombiano

Todo comenzó en la década de los años 80, cuando un grupo de mochileros se reunieron para realizar una fiesta bajo la luna llena. Hoy reune a cerca de 30 mil turistas.
El nombre de Daniel Sancho, hijo del actor Rodolfo Sancho, está más presente que nunca después de que, presuntamente, haya asesinado y descuartizado al cirujano colombiano Edwin Arrieta. Todo habría ocurrido luego de que el español y el colombiano se dieran cita en la ‘Fiesta de la Luna Llena (Full Moon Festival)’ de Koh Phangan, en Tailandia.

Esta celebración es una fiesta tan famosa como relevante en el ‘mundillo playero’. Bajo el nombre de Full Moon Party, en español Fiesta de Luna Llena, entre 10.000 y 30.000 personas se dan cita cada mes en la playa de Haad Rin en la isla de Koh Pha Ngan. Esta isla era prácticamente virgen y desconocida a nivel internacional, hasta que se convirtió en una cita mensual profundamente turística y una opción para quienes recorren Asia a modo de viaje sabático.

¿Cómo nació esta fiesta?

Todo comenzó en la década de los años 80, cuando un grupo de mochileros se reunieron para realizar una fiesta bajo la luna llena. Tuvo tal éxito y fama que acabó desarrollándose todo un sector turístico vinculado a ella.

¿Qué ocurre exactamente en este festival playero?

Como otras citas similares, lo esperable. Muchos jóvenes disfrutando, mucha música Techno, mucho alcohol y, posiblemente en uno de los peores países del mundo para consumirlas, algunas drogas.

La gente también aprovecha para tatuarse como color fluor. También suele haber body painting, espectáculos de performance y shows con fuego.

‘Vista gorda’ con las drogas entre dj’s

En el blog especializado Viajero Nómada, señalan que en la isla la policía hace un poco de vista gorda con el consumo de estupefacientes. No es una cuestión a tener a la ligera, puesto que en este país la tenencia de drogas se castiga con cárcel y el contrabando, incluso se paga hasta con la muerte.

Con todo, el ambiente es el propio de una playa en la que se disponen distintos dj’s. Miles de jóvenes disfrutando y bailando al son de diversos estilos donde no falta el último grito o la electrónica más cool: techno, trance, house, drum & bass, R&B o reggae.

El precio de la entrada: solo 5 euros

No es un festival exclusivo para el que hay que pagar miles de dolares o euros. Cuesta cerca de 200 bahts (moneda de Tailandia), lo que equivale a unos 5 euros, (22.294 pesos colombianos). Se pueden comprar en los callejones aledaños al propio festival.

¿Cuándo se hace la Full Moon Party?

- Viernes 29 de septiembre.

- Lunes 30 de octubre.

- Lunes 27 de noviembre.

- Miércoles 27 de diciembre.

