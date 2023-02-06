lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:49 PM

¡Pilas, fanáticos de The Last of Us! Se adelanta el quinto episodio de la serie

Aunque HBO no confirmó la razón, medios norteamericanos aseguran que será para no competir con el Super Bowl que se celebrará el domingo 12 de febrero.
  • ¡Pilas, fanáticos de The Last of Us! Se adelanta el quinto episodio de la serie

HBO no dio una razón concreta, pero medios estadounidenses como Vanity Fair precisaron que se debe a que a esa misma hora se realizará el Super Bowl y no quieren competir ante este evento deportivo, menos con las buenas cifras que han venido presentando desde los primeros episodios.

Cabe aclarar que esto solo se dará para el Super Bowl y no para la noche del Óscar, cuando se emita el último capítulo de la serie. Y ahí Vanity Fair afirma que los Óscar podrían tambalear en audiencia: “ABC debería estar más nerviosa de que la noche más grande de Hollywood tenga que competir contra el gigante distópico liderado por Pedro Pascal y Bella Ramsey”, aseguran.

Lea además: ‘Llaman a la puerta’: la película de terror que ha superado a ‘Avatar 2’

Desde el comienzo de la serie de HBO, el pasado 15 de enero, los índices de audiencia han crecido. Según datos de HBO, la visualización del primer episodio ha superado los 22 millones de espectadores solo en Estados Unidos, casi cinco veces más que la audiencia de la noche de estreno y eso sin contar la audiencia internacional.

Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Presupuestos para la Igualdad: una alianza por los derechos de las mujeres colombianas

Entre el segundo y el tercer capítulo hubo un aumento de espectadores multiplataforma, de 5,7 millones a 6,4 solo en Estados Unidos y en promedio hay 15 millones de espectadores por episodio en todas las plataformas. Vanity Fair confirma que, por ejemplo, los Óscar atrajeron a 16,6 millones de espectadores el año pasado y “sigue siendo una de las proyecciones más bajas en la historia de la transmisión de premios”, precisaron en la revista.

Esta serie está basada en un videojuego del mismo nombre y tiene lugar 20 años después de que la civilización moderna fue destruida. “Joel, un curtido superviviente, es contratado para sacar de contrabando a Ellie, una niña de 14 años, de una opresiva zona en cuarentena. Lo que empieza como un pequeño trabajo, pronto se convierte en un viaje brutal y desgarrador en el que ambos deben atravesar los Estados Unidos y depender el uno del otro para sobrevivir”, dice la reseña.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también